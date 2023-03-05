“I smell something good”, “We are all watching” – Fans can’t hold back excitement as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe start for PSG against Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are excited to see Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe start for the Parisians in their Ligue 1 clash against Nantes. Christophe Galtier's team are currently sitting atop the Ligue 1 table with 60 points on the board from 25 matches.

Nantes, on the other hand, are 13th in the league table with only 28 points on the board after 25 matches.

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal for the hosts at the Parc des Princes. Nordi Mukiele, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, and Nuno Mendes complete the back four. Fabian Ruiz, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, and youngster Warren Zaire-Emery form the midfield quartet. Messi and Mbappe are leading the attack.

Both Messi and Mbappe have been in spectacular form for the Parisians this season. Messi has bagged 17 goals and has provided 16 assists in 28 matches.

Mbappe, on the other hand, has scored 29 goals and has provided seven assists in 29 games. The Frenchman currently has 200 goals for the Parisian club and is level with Edinson Cavani as the French side's all-time top scorer. He could etch his name in the club's history with a goal against Nantes tonight.

Fans are happy with the lineup that Christophe Galtier has named to face Nantes. One fan wrote:

"I smell something good. Lets go."

Another fan said:

"Messi ball? We are all watching."

Here are some of the best reactions from PSG fans across Twitter as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lead the attack against Nantes:

Another Messi masterclass incoming, best player in the world.

Robert Pires made an interesting claim about PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

While both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are equally important for PSG, the Frenchman is arguably the team's focal point in the attack.

Former French international and Arsenal legend Robert Pires recently claimed that Messi is willingly letting Mbappe be the leader of the attack. Pires also praised Messi's humility in taking up a second-fiddle role.

He told Le Parisien:

"From the outside, I have the impression that everyone has evolved and changed their attitude in contact with the other, Kylian has become more selfless in the game. And having been the king of Barcelona, Messi gives the impression of having accepted Kylian as the boss of the pitch in Paris and put himself at his service. It’s a mark of intelligence and humility since that’s what makes them win."

Whether Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe can guide PSG to a win against Nantes remains to be seen.

