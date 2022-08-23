“I have a solution” - Ex-Arsenal star urges Cristiano Ronaldo to terminate Manchester United contract to join Champions League club

Former Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United and join Olympique Marseille.

The Portuguese star seems to want to depart Old Trafford with United failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was dropped to the bench by Erik ten Hag for the Red Devils' 2-1 victory over Liverpool on August 23.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Marseille and Nasri has advised the former Real Madrid star to join his former Stade Velodrome outfit.

He told Canal+ Sport (via Express):

“I have a solution for him. He can terminate his contract, they [United] give him half his year and in Marseille they make an effort, they give him something and he comes to play in the Champions League. A Cristiano Ronaldo-Alexis Sanchez attack looks good."

The Portuguese flourished in his first season back at Old Trafford, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances last campaign.

However, it has been a difficult start to his sophomore season with uncertainty over his future.

The veteran striker failed to make an impact off the bench in United's season-opening 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

He then started United's horrific 4-0 thrashing to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The legendary forward looked dejected throughout the demoralizing defeat to the Bees, disregarding shaking manager Ten Hag's hand in the aftermath.

Nasri wants to see the five-time Champions League winner line up alongside new signing Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean forward has joined Marseille on a free transfer having left Inter Milan.

He joined Inter from Manchester United having been a huge flop at the 13-time Premier League winners.

The former Arsenal attacker made 109 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 20 goals.

Marseille can entice Ronaldo with the opportunity to play Champions League football, having finished second in Ligue 1 last season.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry with Lionel Messi could continue

The iconic rivalry may resume in Ligue 1

If Cristiano Ronaldo were to join Marseille then he would come up against his longtime foe Messi.

The Argentine is currently at Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 and is flourishing following a somewhat unconvincing debut season at the Parc des Princes.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored four goals and contributed two assists in his first four appearances this campaign.

Ronaldo and Messi did battle in the El Clasico whilst at Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Their iconic fued has seen many deem them as the greatest players of all time and fans could get the opportunity to see them lock forces again.

That is if Cristiano Ronaldo were to arrive at the Stade Velodrome, although the Ligue 1 side have reportedly indicated a transfer will not occur.

