Cristiano Ronaldo dealt fresh transfer blow as Champions League club indicate they have no intention of signing Manchester United superstar - Reports

Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille have become yet another team who have no intention of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer, according to Get French Football News.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer to compete in the UEFA Champions League. That is something United cannot offer him this summer, as they finished sixth last season.

In the wake of his uncertain future, several Marseille fans on social media had started a campaign, urging their club to sign Ronaldo this summer. The Ligue 1 outfit can offer Champions League football to Ronaldo this season.

According to the aforementioned source, though, Marseille have acknowledged their fans' movement but have denied any interest in signing the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo's name did come up in discussions, but there was nothing concrete about it.

The report goes against recent rumours suggesting that Marseille had contacted Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes over a possible transfer this summer.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug There is absolutely NOTHING between Olympique Marseille and Cristiano Ronaldo. OM have not even considered the possibility of signing him There is absolutely NOTHING between Olympique Marseille and Cristiano Ronaldo. OM have not even considered the possibility of signing him @AndiOnrubia 🚨 There is absolutely NOTHING between Olympique Marseille and Cristiano Ronaldo. OM have not even considered the possibility of signing him @AndiOnrubia ❌🇵🇹

Ronaldo has been linked with numerous clubs this summer - Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Sporting CP. However, no move has materialised yet, and Ronaldo remains a Manchester United player.

According to Foot Mercato, Sporting are interested in signing Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese forward is a product of their academy, leaving them in 2003 to join United.

Ronaldo has entered the final year of his United contract. The forward could leave Old Trafford on a free transfer next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo yet to open his account this season

Ronaldo has featured in both of United's Premier League games this season but has failed to make an impact..

The Portuguese started the first game against Brighton & Hove Albion on the bench due to a lack of match sharpness. Ronaldo played just 45 minutes during the pre-season, so new manager Erik ten Hag did not start him. He was introduced as a second-half substitute but failed to prevent United suffering a 2-1 defeat at home.

Ronaldo started the next game against Brentford. However, the Red Devils suffered a 4-0 defeat, marking their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 101 years.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



United 0-5 Liverpool (24.10.2021)

Brighton 4-0 United (07.05.2022)

Brentford 4-0 United (13.08.2022)



All in the last 10 months. Cristiano Ronaldo's worst defeats in the Premier League playing the full 90 minutes:United 0-5 Liverpool (24.10.2021)Brighton 4-0 United (07.05.2022)Brentford 4-0 United (13.08.2022)All in the last 10 months. Cristiano Ronaldo's worst defeats in the Premier League playing the full 90 minutes: ❌ United 0-5 Liverpool (24.10.2021)❌ Brighton 4-0 United (07.05.2022)❌ Brentford 4-0 United (13.08.2022) All in the last 10 months. https://t.co/vXV64j2Q7H

United will now gear up to face Liverpool on Monday, (August 22), hoping to get off the foot of the standings.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav