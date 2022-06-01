"I am sorry it won't end" - Toni Kroos and David Alaba explain key factors which helped Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid stars Toni Kroos and David Alaba have revealed the important factors that contributed to Los Blancos’ 14th Champions League triumph. Kroos claimed that the team’s ability to help each other and bench strength was important, while Alaba hailed his new team’s indomitable winning mentality.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Liverpool in Saturday’s (May 28) Champions League final in Paris. A slender 1-0 win secured the Whites’ 14th European triumph, with five of them coming in the last eight years. Madrid’s ever-dependable midfielder Kroos played from the start, helping the team dictate the tempo, while Alaba made it a point to keep Mohamed Salah quiet.

Kroos, alongside Luka Modric and Casemiro, lifted their fifth Champions League title on Saturday (the German won one with Bayern Munich), with the midfield trio winning four in the last seven years. They are set to go down as one of the most dominant midfield trios in history, but Kroos is in no mood to stop just yet. When asked to comment on their European “reign,” Kroos told Marca:

“I'm sorry, it won't end. No, seriously, of course we want to keep playing at this level. Each of us knows what the others can and can't do. That helps us, especially in the big games, we are used to it.”

The 32-year-old also hailed the contributions of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga, tipping them to “replace” the four-time Champions League-winning trio in the future.

He added:

“We had two guys in the team this season, [Fede] Valverde and [Eduardo] Camavinga, who definitely gave us a push, either from the start or from the bench. This is very important and will become more and more important. Because at some point they will have to replace us completely.”

Kroos' former Bayern Munich teammate David Alaba stated that he was “very happy” to be a part of Madrid and lauded their insatiable desire for success.

When asked about the factors that influenced Real Madrid’s Champions League success, the Austrian said:

"There are a lot of factors that have an influence. The crest, the mentality.... We are a team with good players, but also a team that always believe in winning until the end. We do everything possible to win. Real Madrid have shown their hunger for success time and time again in the past. And now with me too. I am very happy to be part of this team."

Real Madrid could become even stronger with Aurelien Tchouameni

Fourteen-time European champions Real Madrid could considerably reinforce their midfield with the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni. The AS Monaco midfielder, who produced some excellent performances in Ligue 1 in the 2021-22 season, is reportedly (via Fabrizio Romano) close to joining Madrid.

The young Frenchman has already agreed personal terms with Real Madrid and is waiting for the two clubs to agree on a transfer fee.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive BREAKING: Aurelién Tchouaméni is set to sign his Real Madrid contract at Clairefontaine in France, perhaps even as early as tomorrow. The fee is €100m in total including bonuses.



(Source: BREAKING: Aurelién Tchouaméni is set to sign his Real Madrid contract at Clairefontaine in France, perhaps even as early as tomorrow. The fee is €100m in total including bonuses.(Source: @le_Parisien 🚨BREAKING: Aurelién Tchouaméni is set to sign his Real Madrid contract at Clairefontaine in France, perhaps even as early as tomorrow. The fee is €100m in total including bonuses. (Source: @le_Parisien) https://t.co/3uVUmgm3ZS

Tchouameni could provide cover for Madrid’s dependable defensive midfielder Casemiro. The 22-year-old is an excellent passer, possesses impressive vision, and loves to charge forward as well. With his addition, Madrid’s midfield could be set for the foreseeable future.

