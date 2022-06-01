Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag eyeing surprise move for 23-year-old Chelsea superstar - Reports 

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly (via The Sun) keeping a close eye on Chelsea star Mason Mount’s contract situation.

Academy graduate Mount is one of the leading men for Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea. The England international has improved with each passing day and was chosen as the club’s 'Player of the Year' for the 2021-22 campaign. Mount featured in 53 games for the West Londoners across competitions, recording 13 goals and 16 assists.

Despite being one of the most important cogs in the Blues’ system, Mount remains one of the least paid players on the team. As per Sun’s report, the Englishman’s current contract sees him earn only £88,000 per week. His deal with the club runs out in the summer of 2024.

Following a change of ownership, talks of an improved contract have stalled. So, under Todd Boehly’s ownership, Mount’s long-term future at the club has become uncertain. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly attentive to the situation and could make a surprise move for the Blues' poster boy.

The Sun has claimed that Mount’s camp is already aware of Manchester United’s interest, but nothing has yet been conveyed from their side. Manchester City and Liverpool have supposedly made “discreet enquiries” about the availability of the player. La Liga giants Barcelona are also believed to be monitoring his contract situation.

Chelsea are not likely to sell Mason Mount to Manchester United

Mason Mount, who has twice been chosen as Chelsea’s 'Player of the Year', is a crucial cog in Thomas Tuchel’s system. He creates goalscoring opportunities, works tirelessly, and always tries to lead by example.

The 23-year-old still needs to work a bit on his finishing ability, but he is likely to iron out that issue as he matures.

Manchester United could surely do with a player of his abilities, but they might not have much luck knocking on Chelsea’s doors. The player is valued greatly at his boyhood club, and the chances of him being sold to a Premier League rival remain slim.

His contract situation might not yet be sorted out, but Boehly’s consortium is likely to get on top of it sooner rather than later.

