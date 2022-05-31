"Liverpool are waiting" - Fabrizio Romano talks about the Merseyside club's interest in Real Madrid target

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool have been in “frequent” contact with the agents of Real Madrid target Aurelien Tchouameni. As per the Italian, the Reds acknowledge Los Blancos’ “advantage” but are attentive to the negotiations between Monaco and Madrid.

AS Monaco midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni has emerged as one of the most sought-after young midfielders in Europe. He produced some stunning performances for Monaco in the 2021-22 season, recording five goals and three assists in 50 appearances across competitions.

Both Real Madrid and Liverpool have been trying to get the player on their books, but according to Romano, the Frenchman has given “priority” to Madrid.

“The club, on the other hand, has had contact with Aurelien Tchouameni's agents for months. Discussions are frequent also these days, because Liverpool know that Tchouameni has given priority to Real Madrid, but the negotiations between the Spanish club and AS Monaco are still ongoing and will continue.”

Romano also claimed that the coming week would be “very important” for the Tchouameni deal, with both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain keeping a close eye on the situation.

“Liverpool are waiting. PSG are also attentive to developments to understand how Real Madrid will use this advantage. This week will be very important for the Tchouameni deal.”

Liverpool need reinforcements in midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season

The Reds gave their all to bring home the quadruple in the 2021-22 season but ended up missing out on the two biggest trophies on offer. They are set to go again next season with more zeal and gusto. To keep fighting on all fronts in the 2022-23 campaign, they need reinforcements, especially in midfield.

Thiago, who happens to be their most creative midfielder, is injury prone. Naby Keita has not quite lived up to the billing. Captain Henderson is on the wrong side of 30. The Merseysiders need to bring in players who are young and hungry; players who can easily adapt to Jurgen Klopp’s football and dominate for years to come.

Tchouameni would have been an excellent fit at Anfield, but he looks on his way to Madrid. However, if something changes and an opportunity opens up, the 19-time English champions must make sure to capitalize on it.

