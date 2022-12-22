“I am so sorry for him” – Pep Guardiola reacts to Gabriel Jesus injury as Arsenal star set to be ruled out until March

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has wished Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus a quick recovery after the Brazil international suffered a knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of City's Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool on Thursday (December 22), the Spanish boss said (via Metro):

"I am so sorry for Gabriel. I would prefer that he could play immediately with Arsenal. He’s an important player for them, like he was for us. I want him to have an incredible and speedy recovery – I am so sorry for him because I know there isn’t one person at this club who could speak badly about him. But he will be back."

VBET News @VBETnews Pep Guardiola on Gabriel Jesus's injury:



🗣️ “I would prefer that he could play immediately with Arsenal. He’s an important player for them, like he was for us. I want him to have an incredible and speedy recovery. I am so sorry for him.” Pep Guardiola on Gabriel Jesus's injury:🗣️ “I would prefer that he could play immediately with Arsenal. He’s an important player for them, like he was for us. I want him to have an incredible and speedy recovery. I am so sorry for him.” https://t.co/HEvSw00D6O

Jesus spent five seasons at the Etihad Stadium under the management of Guardiola before joining Arsenal in the summer transfer window for £45 million. The Brazilian registered 236 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens, scoring 95 goals and providing 46 assists.

Jesus has won an array of accolades at Manchester City, including four Premier League titles and one FA Cup trophy.

Prior to the FIFA World Cup break, the attacker was in excellent form for Arsenal. He has played an instrumental role in manager Mikel Arteta's side, spearheading the north London outfit's attack.

Jesus has featured in all 14 of the Gunners' Premier League fixtures this term, recording five goals and six assists. The former Palmeiras striker is expected to be sidelined until March owing to his knee injury.

Mikel Arteta names two Arsenal stars that can fill in for injured Gabriel Jesus

Arteta has opened up about Jesus' injury issues and has named Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah as two backup striker options. The Arsenal boss also hinted at potential transfer activity in the January window while speaking of alternatives in the No.9 position.

Simon Collings @sr_collings



standard.co.uk/sport/football… Mikel Arteta confirms he is looking at playing Gabriel Martinelli as a striker as Arsenal look to cope without Gabriel Jesus. Mikel Arteta confirms he is looking at playing Gabriel Martinelli as a striker as Arsenal look to cope without Gabriel Jesus.standard.co.uk/sport/football…

He said (via the aforementioned Metro report):

"It’s a huge blow for us, obviously. He’s such an important player: he’s brought something very different to the team and it’s impossible to replace him. But we have other players, other alternatives and we’ll try to get that sorted. The transfer window is another option."

Arteta added:

"I think [Jesus] is a unique player but Eddie [Nketiah] has incredible qualities as well for the way we want to play. We have other alternatives in that we can play Martinelli up front as well."

Martinelli has been a regular starter under Arteta this season, registering 14 league appearances. However, Nketiah seems to be struggling to find game time under the Spanish boss.

Though the English forward has made 12 appearances this term, he has only recorded a total of 141 minutes on the pitch, averaging a little over ten minutes per game (via Transfermarkt).

Jesus' injury could present an opportunity for Nketiah to cement a place in Arteta's starting XI.

Poll : 0 votes