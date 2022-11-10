"I couldn't speak highly enough of Ten Hag" - Jamie Carragher explains why Manchester United manager 'can't lose' in Cristiano Ronaldo saga

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has lauded Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for the way he has handled the Cristiano Ronaldo situation. According to Carragher, Ten Hag has superbly imposed his authority in the Ronaldo saga and is now in a win-win situation.

At the start of the Dutchman’s Manchester United stint, Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford, but a deal did not materialize in the summer. The Portuguese missed most of the pre-season in anticipation of the move, which later backfired as he was not deemed fit enough to start games for Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo has also caused controversy with his behavior, recently getting dropped for the match against Chelsea after walking off prematurely against Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher heaped praise on Ten Hag for his management style, stating that he was in an ideal situation ahead of Ronaldo’s possible January departure. Carragher said (via the Mirror):

“I think he has handled the Ronaldo thing unbelievably well in that he's shown his authority with taking him out of the squad, but also putting him back in because he can't lose. If Ronaldo scores and they win then fantastic, if Ronaldo doesn't perform he looks right again for not playing him and not using him.

"People would then be saying it's better he goes in January. He can just sit back, Ten Hag has done his job with Ronaldo, he's shown his authority. Ronaldo knows where he stands, this guy (Ten Hag) can't be messed about. He just sits back and lets it play out.”

Jamie Carragher doesn’t think Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will join a “mickey mouse league”

On The Overlap, Carragher also talked about Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible departure in the winter transfer window. The former Liverpool man claimed that the Portuguese’s departure would not be straightforward, as he would want to continue playing in the biggest European competitions.

Carragher continued:

“I don't think it'll be as easy as you think to get out in January. Everyone knew he wanted to go in the summer. I think for Ronaldo, I don't see him going to some mickey mouse league because he's so driven. He wants to get goals in Europe, be the record goalscorer, play in proper leagues. I don't see him going to the MLS or a league in Qatar.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has featured in 16 games for Manchester United this season across competitions, scoring thrice and claiming two assists.

