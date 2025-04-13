"I cannot speak about his performance" - Al-Nassr coach makes emphatic claim about Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli has admitted he was at a loss for words over Cristiano Ronaldo's performance after the latter netted a brilliant brace during their 2-1 win over Al-Riyadh. Pioli reckons Ronaldo silenced his critics following their Saudi Pro League clash at Al-Awwal Park (April 12).

The Knights of Najd trailed going into half-time after Faiz Selemani broke the deadlock for Al-Riyadh. Fortunately for the hosts, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a second-half brace, including an outstanding volley from distance, to secure the win for his side.

As a result, the Portugal icon was named the Player of the Match for his performance. During the post-match press conference, Pioli outlined his goals for the rest of the season, stating (via YS Scores):

"I tell Al-Nassr fans that we work during the day so you can dream at night of achieving the Asian championship, and we hope for your support in achieving this goal."

He also praised Ronaldo for becoming the leader of the group:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has helped us in building this team as a leader of the group, and I cannot speak about his performance on the field; what you saw today is the best response to his critics."

He added:

"Our focus is always on the next match, and we are ambitious to present a level that satisfies our fans and to win every match, and we hope to be crowned champions at the end of the season. The match against Riyadh was complicated, and we did not achieve the required goals. We needed to build from the back, and it is good that the team creates many opportunities, and we will continue to develop."

Cristiano Ronaldo has flourished for Al-Nassr this season, bagging 32 goals and four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions. He will be aiming to win the Saudi Pro League title and AFC Champions League for the Riyadh-based outfit.

"The goals will come" - Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli defends Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate despite 2-1 win over Al-Riyadh

Stefano Pioli has defended Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Jhon Duran after he was poor in front of goal during Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Al-Riyadh. Many fans were unhappy with Duran's performance after he landed just three shots on target from an attempted 10, missing five big chances.

Since arriving from Aston Villa in the January transfer window, Duran has done well for Al-Nassr, garnering seven goals in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Despite falling short against Al-Riyadh, Pioli praised the Colombian for getting many chances. From the aforementioned source, he said:

"I am happy with the performance of Duran, who showed good performance up front, and it is positive that he is getting many chances, which is a sign that he is moving wonderfully, and the goals will come."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will next face Al-Qadisiyah on Friday, April 18.

