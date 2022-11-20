"I speak to him regularly" - Luis Suarez makes Darwin Nunez prediction for Liverpool after mentoring him

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has predicted that his compatriot Darwin Nunez will win many trophies with the Reds. The duo are currently with the Uruguay national side, preparing for the FIFA World Cup.

Suarez spent three-and-a-half seasons at Liverpool between 2011 and 2014, representing them in 133 matches across competitions. He scored an emphatic 82 goals and provided 46 assists in that time, leaving for Barcelona as a club great.

Luis Suarez has now opened up on Nunez's time in Merseyside so far. He revealed that he speaks to Nunez regularly.

“Nunez is now playing for Liverpool like I knew he would. He has exploded - and I am sure there will be many goals and trophies for him there. I speak with him regularly. I want to help him, for him to learn from my mistakes,” Suarez said (via Mirror).

Nunez joined Liverpool in an €80 million move from Benfica this summer. After a slowish start to life at Anfield, he has now scored nine goals in 18 appearances across competitions.

It would be a dream to face Lionel Messi in the World Cup final: Liverpool great Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is gearing up to play in his fourth and final FIFA World Cup. He will play alongside Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin, who will also play their last World Cups.

Speaking about the upcoming tournament, Suarez said:

“You always want to do well at a World Cup - but for many of us we are realistic and know this will probably be our final appearances in the competition.

“Myself, Cavani, Godin, this will be our last time and we want to make it count. To play in four World Cups is a dream - but we hope this will be the most special one yet.”

He added that he would like to face old friend Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final on December 18.

“It is always hard to talk about favourites - but of course it is our dream to reach the final and I think South American teams will be strong in the tournament, There is Brazil, of course, but Argentina is very strong as well.

“Since my first day at Barcelona, I had a special relationship with Leo and it would be a dream to face my good friend in the final,” Luis Suarez concluded.

Uruguay have been drawn alongside South Korea, Portugal and Ghana in Group H of the tournament. They will face South Korea in their tournament opener on November 24.

