"I didn't speak with Ten Hag" - Former Manchester United midfielder claims he forced transfer away despite previously working with Erik ten Hag

Former Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has opened up on his departure from Old Trafford prior to Erik ten Hag's arrival at Old Trafford back in 2022. The Brazilian confessed that he forced a transfer away from the club despite having worked with the Dutch tactician in the past.

Andreas Pereira joined Manchester United from PSV's youth system as a teenager back in January 2012. However, after spending several years at the club and going on multiple loan spells, the attacking midfielder failed to establish himself as a regular in the first team.

He eventually decided to bid farewell to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022, joining Fulham in a deal worth €9.5 million. The Brazilian's transfer coincided with Erik ten Hag's appointment at Old Trafford.

Speaking to ESPN, Pereira, who worked with Erik ten Hag during his time at PSV, revealed that he didn't speak with the Dutchman before sealing his departure. This is because he felt the Manchester United manager would've convinced him to remain at the club.

"I didn't speak with Ten Hag. I know him because I worked with him at PSV but I was determined in my head and maybe if I spoke with the manager again I would stay. In my head, I was thinking 'I need to go, I need to feel confident and play' and that's what I did.

"At United, I had a lot of memories; good memories, bad memories. It's been 10 years at the club. I arrived when I was 16 so, you know, a young boy. It was an amazing ride but I got to the stage where I thought maybe it was best not to stay," he said.

The Brazilian midfielder further revealed that his decision to leave Manchester United for Fulham was because he wanted to play regularly.

"I wanted to feel more loved and I wanted to play every game. What Fulham offered me and what [manager] Marco [Silva] offered me, it was the perfect opportunity," he added.

Is Erik ten Hag living on borrowed time at Manchester United?

Manchester United have had a highly disappointing 2023/24 season so far. They are enduring their worst start to a campaign in 62 years.

Erik ten Hag's men have won five and lost five of their first 10 games in the Premier League so far and currently occupy the eighth position in the table. They have also lost two of their first three Champions League matches and have been eliminated from the EFL Cup following a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

As it stands, the pressure is building on the tactician and it appears he's on thin ice right now. Unless he finds a way to turn the tide in the coming weeks, he could end up losing his job.