"I have a special affection for this kid" – Thiago Silva reveals he tried to bring former Chelsea star back to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has confirmed that he tried to facilitate a return for Fulham forward Willian Borges in the summer of 2021.

Willian, 34, established himself as a cult hero during his fruitful seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge. After arriving from Anzhi Makhachkala for £30 million in 2013, he guided the Blues to two Premier Leagues, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup and one UEFA Europa League trophy.

A right-footed technical dribbler, the Brazilian moved to Arsenal in the summer of 2020. However, he agreed to rip up his lucrative contract at the Emirates Stadium to force through a move to his boyhood club Corinthians in 2021. Following a brief stint in Brazil, he returned to the Premier League last summer, joining Fulham on a one-year deal.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Silva heaped praise on Willian and revealed that he had attempted to bring the winger back to Chelsea. He said:

"Willian is special. I have a special affection for this kid, as a player and off the pitch as a person. Before he left for Corinthians [in August 2021], I tried to bring him back to Chelsea. But unfortunately, things didn't advance much ahead, they didn't work."

Ahead of Chelsea's upcoming encounter against Fulham on Friday, February 3, Silva added:

"I knew he was a very important player. In our first game, he scored a goal against us, he's having important performances with Fulham. Hopefully on Friday, he will be much calmer."

So far, Willian has registered two goals and three assists in 14 Premier League games this season, helping Fulham sit seventh on the table.

“99% of people would've said that he was finished when he left Kia Joorabchian on Willian:“99% of people would've said that he was finished when he left #AFC . Yesterday, two top clubs called. One said: ‘This guy never ages.’ The other: ‘He’s like peter pan. How much to pull him out?’' We said: ‘It’s not happening – he's staying at #FFC .’” Kia Joorabchian on Willian: “99% of people would've said that he was finished when he left #AFC. Yesterday, two top clubs called. One said: ‘This guy never ages.’ The other: ‘He’s like peter pan. How much to pull him out?’' We said: ‘It’s not happening – he's staying at #FFC.’” https://t.co/mNqZlFqSXV

Willian recalls rejecting Premier League side for Chelsea, labels it as his dream transfer

Speaking to The Times, Willian recalled how he ended up joining the Blues from Anzhi Makhachkala in the summer of 2013. He elaborated:

"I was supposed to go to Tottenham. I was in London almost three weeks, waiting, waiting and waiting. And the day that I went to sign my contract with Tottenham, they came in.

"My agent said: 'Chelsea have called and want you there, what do we do now?' I said I wanted to go there. I have respect for Tottenham as well, but it was the best choice of my career, because it was my dream to go there."

Overall, Willian scored 63 goals and contributed 62 assists in 339 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit.

