“I had to spend four years in Paris, and I enjoyed it a lot” – Leandro Paredes admits he ‘can’t explain’ Lionel Messi treatment at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Leandro Paredes has given his thoughts on Lionel Messi getting booed by fans during his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Messi joined the Parisians in 2021 after leaving Barcelona, who were unable to renew his contract due to financial issues. He had a tough first season at the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 games across competitions.

The Argentine was booed by PSG fans after he missed a penalty in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Real Madrid. The Parisians were eliminated, losing the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Lionel Messi had a much better second season, as he contributed 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions. However, he was still unable to help PSG get their hands on a maiden Champions League title. They were again eliminated at the Round of 16 stage, this time by Bayern Munich.

The Argentine icon again faced boos and jeers at the Parc des Princes after their elimination. Moreover, he was suspended for a game after his unsanctioned visit to Saudi Arabia following PSG's league loss against Lorient. That further enraged the club faithful.

Paredes, though, is uncertain why his compatriot got such treatment from the Parisians, telling TyC Sports:

“I don’t know. I had to spend four years in Paris, and I enjoyed it a lot. We played important things. We were very close to winning the Champions League, but afterward, I can’t explain why the treatment and reaction towards us.”

Lionel Messi has now joined MLS side Inter Miami, with his contract with Paris Saint-Germain set to expire at the end of the month.

Lionel Messi's advice to Kylian Mbappe for next club after PSG

Kylian Mbappe has refused to sign a clause in his contract that would extend his stay at PSG for one year after 2024. While the Frenchman has expressed his desire to stay at the club for another year, Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Amidst the speculation, Spanish outlet Defensa Central has said that Lionel Messi shared some advice with Mbappe about his next destination:

“I prefer that you go to Barca. But if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project.”

Mbappe was also heavily linked with Real Madrid last summer but extended his stay at PSG. He's the club's all-time top scorer with 212 goals in 260 games.

