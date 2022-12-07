"I spent the nights crying a lot" - Brazil attacker Neymar feared for 2022 FIFA World Cup dream after sustaining injury against Serbia 

Brazil superstar Neymar Jr. has opened up about fears of missing the rest of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after sustaining an injury in Selecao's opener against Serbia.

Neymar suffered damage to his ligaments in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia on 25 November and was substituted off late in the second half. Photos of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward's swollen right ankle surfaced, which was a cause for worry.

The rest of the former Barcelona star's FIFA World Cup campaign was in doubt after sustaining what seemed to be a major injury. However, he has now revealed how he has recovered with the help of his physiotherapists.

He said (via the Indian Express):

"I spent the nights crying a lot, my knows, but everything worked out. It was worth it, it was worth the effort. Having stayed until 11 am that day (morning of South Korea) treating with the physiotherapist, and on other days until 5 am, 6 am."

He added:

"When I got hurt, a thousand things went through: doubts, fears… and I had all the support from my teammates and family. I received good messages, sending good energies. That comforted me a lot. Thank you for those who prayed, I send a message. I can’t thank you. Now I’m going to do everything for the team to win, I’m here with this mission."

Neymar featured and scored in Selecao's 4-1 victory over South Korea in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup on Monday, 5 December, putting an end to any speculation over his fitness.

Neymar and Co. make heartfelt tribute to Brazil legend Pele amid major health concerns

Brazil legend Pele is currently in hospital battling cancer and respiratory issues aggravated by COVID. Neymar and his Brazilian teammates unfurled a banner with the one word, 'Pele!', alongside a picture of the legendary former footballer.

The banner was revealed on the pitch at Stadium 974 following Selecao's 4-1 victory over South Korea in the Round of 16.

Following the encounter, Neymar sent a heartfelt message to Pele as well. He said (via GOAL):

“It’s hard to put it into words. I wish Pele the best. He will become healthier very soon, I am sure.”

