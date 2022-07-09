“I spent some time around the club and watched training very close” - Dwight Yorke explains what Ten Hag must do with Rashford at Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Dwight Yorke has explained what Erik ten Hag should do to get the best out of Marcus Rashford next season. He stated that the Dutchman needs to show some trust and belief in the forward.

Rashford, 24, encountered a season to forget in 2021-22 as he looked like he lacked confidence on the pitch and struggled to make an impact. The English forward managed just five goals and two assists in 31 appearances, his worst return since making his debut back in 2015.

Ten Hag is now at the helm at Old Trafford and with his appointment comes a fresh start for Rashford.

Yorke believes the Manchester United forward should be at the forefront of Ten Hag's set-up, telling the club's official website:

"I’m a huge fan. I spent some time around the club and watched training very close. Marcus, for me, is one of the best players at Manchester United."

Yorke explained how he would put his faith in the English forward if he were the head coach, adding:

"As a coach now, a head coach, I’d be saying to him he will be playing. I remember my time at Aston Villa, when Brian Little came in. I was around 24 and he put his arm around me and said: “Listen, you are my guy, my go-to guy."

The former Manchester United players than lavished praise on Rashford. He stated that the 24-year-old still possesses top quality despite his woeful past season:

"He is quick, fast, can jink past defenders. He can score, he can create. I think we’ve got a player there who somehow needs a little bit of love and attention and also needs to hear the correct words, as to you are in that team, you are one of my main guys."

He concluded:

"He just needs, as I say, a little bit of trust and belief in him. I have no doubt you will probably see the best out of Marcus Rashford this season."

Could Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford be used as a centre-forward next season?

Question marks remain over Cristiano Ronaldo

Speculation is growing about Cristiano Ronaldo potentially leaving Manchester United this summer.

The Portuguese ace has reportedly asked the club to listen to offers for him as he desires to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League. He is also unimpressed by Manchester United's ambitions as they've signed just one player so far this summer - left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenood.

Edinson Cavani has departed the club as a free agent, leaving Ronaldo and Anthony Martial as the only recognized centre-forward at Old Trafford.

Martial had an unsuccessful short-term loan spell at Sevilla last season, scoring just one goal in 12 appearances for the La Liga side.

Utd District @UtdDistrict



Martial: “Give me some assists, please.”



🤣



@ManUtd Bruno: “Anthony Martial is back. He will be back scoring goals.”Martial: “Give me some assists, please.” Bruno: “Anthony Martial is back. He will be back scoring goals.”Martial: “Give me some assists, please.”🤣🎥 @ManUtd https://t.co/syhTORlQlO

Hence, Rashford could be used as a centre-forward option come next season with a lack of options both in United's squad and in the transfer market.

