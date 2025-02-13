“I spoke to Antonela” - Argentine journalist claims Lionel Messi’s wife has addressed rumors that she is pregnant again in private conversation

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reportedly addressed her pregnancy rumors in a private conversation. Rumors that Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are expecting their fourth child have been doing the rounds over the last couple of years.

It all began when the Argentine superstar spoke about his desire to have a baby girl in 2023 in an appearance on the show OLGA. The rumors further gained ground when journalist Naiara Vecchio claimed the couple was expecting a daughter.

"When it comes to Lionel and Antonela Roccuzzo, I talked to their close circle and they told me they were doing great, in fact, they're looking to have a baby girl," Vecchio said (via Hola).

Trending

However, it turns out that the rumors were false as Roccuzzo has reportedly confirmed the same to Argentinian journalist Angel de Brito. The TV show host is known for hosting a program called LAM that also features one of Messi's family friends, Yanina Latorre.

Angel took to X to debunk rumors about Antonela's pregnancy and wrote (via Hola!):

"I spoke to Antonela and she told me that the rumor of her pregnancy is fake. She said that the media has been trying to get her pregnant for the past three years!"

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have known each other since they were children. After dating for multiple years, the couple tied the knot in 2017. Their eldest son, Thiago was born in 2012, followed by Mateo in 2015, and their youngest son Ciro in 2018.

"She is a very intelligent person" - Lionel Messi shares what he loves most about wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi (L to R) - Source: Getty

In an October 2019 interview with MARCA, Lionel Messi talked about what he admires the most in his wife and childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo. The former Barcelona superstar said (via US Weekly):

"The truth is that [I admire] everything [about Antonela]. She has many good qualities: how she gets by on a daily basis; her personality; she is always in a good mood; and she always faces up to problems in an admirable way. She is a very intelligent person who is great in all aspects of life."

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo reportedly first met back in 1996 at the former's childhood friend Lucas Scaglia's house. Scaglia was Antonela's cousin and Messi's teammate at Newell's Old Boys youth side. The two were children at that time and soon after, Messi moved to Barcelona to join their La Masia youth academy and eventually rose through the ranks to the senior team.

Rocuzzo and Messi reconnected in 2005 when the Argentine flew back to his homeland to support his future wife, who had lost one of her friends in a car accident. The Inter Miami ace made their relationship public in 2009 in an interview on the Hat Trick Barca program.

Roccuzzo soon shifted to Barcelona to join Lionel Messi. After publicly dating for several years, the two tied the knot in 2017 in the couple's hometown, Rosario, in Argentina. Messi and Antonela currently reside in Miami where the Argentine plies his trade with the MLS side Inter Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback