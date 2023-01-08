“I spoke to David at half-time” – Dalot reveals how De Gea reacted to blunder against Everton inside Manchester United dressing room

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has revealed that David de Gea did not expect the ball to go through his legs for Everton's goal. The Portuguese defender also took responsibility for the goal, but it did not cost the Red Devils a spot in the next round of the FA Cup.

De Gea had a moment to forget in the FA Cup win over Everton when the ball went through his legs and led to the Toffees' equalizer in the first half. Thankfully for the Spaniard, Manchester United bounced back, winning the match 3-1 in the end, and sealed a place in the fourth round.

Speaking to the media after the match, Dalot revealed De Gea's reaction in the dressing room and claimed that the Spaniard did not expect the ball to go through. He said:

"I spoke to David [de Gea] at half-time, and he didn't expect the ball to go between his legs. Even I didn't expect it, so I'll take the blame. I could have reacted a little faster."

Roy Keane was unimpressed with the mistake and claimed that the Manchester United star played like he had a few drinks. He said:

"Shocking mistake… it's shocking from an international goalkeeper. De Gea is like carry-on football, it's like he's had a few drinks. It's almost as if a keeper has been sent off and an outfield player has gone in goal, and he doesn't know what to do. Horrendous mistake."

David de Gea on playing under Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

David de Gea has revealed Erik ten Hag has high demands from all players and expects them to match it in every game. He was speaking to UTD Podcast earlier this season when he said:

"I think he has high demands for everyone, there is a lot of information. We are used to playing under him because we are learning a lot of new things as a team. I think we are enjoying it, we are training really hard with him."

"They are long training sessions, tactics, everything and I think we are heading the right way. We are playing really well, as you saw in the last game we showed we can play really well. We are winning games and that is the most important thing."

Manchester United have signed Jack Butland on loan to provide competition to De Gea after Newcastle United recalled Martin Dubravka.

