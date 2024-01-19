“I spoke with Mo last night” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shares update on Mohamed Salah injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently shared an update on the injury that star winger Mohamed Salah picked up in Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana at the African Cup of Nations.

Klopp said (as quoted by Liverpool's official website):

"We don’t know anything. I spoke last night with him and how it is with these injuries, you need further assessment. That’s what they are doing now and then we will know more. Of course, it was in that moment a shock: 'Oh my God, what is it?'"

"You couldn’t see that it was like [being] hit by something with high-intensity, you couldn’t see [that] and then going down, you have these kind of hamstring injuries in a different way but he still felt it and we all know how rarely Mo goes off or needs to go off so there is definitely something and we will see. But I have no more information right now," Klopp added.

Salah is once again having a world-class season with Liverpool - the Egyptian is currently leading both the goalscoring and playmaking charts in the Premier League. Salah has bagged 14 goals and eight assists in just 20 league games, helping the Reds PL table.

Losing Salah mid-season to AFCON duty was a big blow for Liverpool. However, other star forwards like Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have ensured that the Reds won both their games so far in Salah's absence. They beat Arsenal 2-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and also beat Fulham 2-1 in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

Liverpool are still alive in all four competitions - the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and the Europa League. However, without their star man Salah, their chances of success would take a massive hit.

"We are in contact" - Agent confirms Liverpool's interest in signing Slovak centre-back

Liverpool are interested in signing Slovak defender David Hancko from Feyenoord in an attempt to bolster their defensive cover, his agent confirmed to TN.cz.

The 26-year-old, who joined Feyenoord for €6 million in August 2022, was a shining light for them last season. He made 45 appearances as Feyenoord cruised to the Eredivisie title.

Primarily a left-sided centre-back, he is also capable of playing left-back. This versatility could prove very handy for a manager like Jurgen Klopp. However, Feyenoord sit second in the Eredivisie table this season, on course to qualify for the UCL, and will resist any attempts to sign Hancko this window.

With Joel Matip ruled out with an ACL injury and an expiring contract this summer, Liverpool could look to acquire the services of Hancko come the end of the season. Feyenoord have set an asking price of €45 million, and given Hancko's quality and utilitarian role, we could see a move to Anfield in the summer.