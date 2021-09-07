"I have not spoken with him since" - Barcelona president on Lionel Messi's departure

Lionel Messi left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Barca president Joan Laporta has revealed he hasn't spoken with the Argentine since he bid farewell to Camp Nou last month.

"I think we were both sad because the situation was not what we wanted. I have not spoken with Messi since," Laporta was quoted as saying.

Barça president Laporta about Messi to @OnzeTv3: “We had a pre-agreement with Leo’s contract for a long time but in the end La Liga did not accept it. I haven’t spoken with Messi since he left. We will have an eternal gratitude. Messi will always be of Barça” 🔴 #FCB @barcacentre — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2021

"I saw his debut with PSG and it was strange to see him at another team, rivals [of Barcelona]. I did not like seeing him in another shirt."

"What happened is what has been explained. There are objective data. Everyone can compare. We were pressured that we would either sign the CVC loan [deal] or there is no fair play."

"There was no margin. There was a pre-agreement and we had shaken hands. There were several agreements and La Liga seemed to accept it, but then they said no without CVC. We didn't think that the situation was going to improve and we put an end to it."

Joan Laporta also clarified that the departure of Antoine Griezmann and the salary reduction of the captains wouldn't have been enough to keep Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

He added: "Messi could not have stayed even with [Antoine] Griezmann's [departure] and with the salary reduction of the captains. But it is important that we have lowered the salary cap because next year we can be more ambitious."

Lionel Messi and Barcelona ended their 21-year association this summer due to the club's terrible financial situation. The attacker began a new chapter in his career this summer, signing a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Joan Laporte was recently elected as Barcelona president

Barcelona have moved on from Lionel Messi

The post-Messi era kick-started in style as Barcelona thrashed Real Sociedad 4-2 in their opening La Liga fixture this season. They followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao before returning to winning ways by beating Getafe 2-1 last time out.

Moreover, Lionel Messi's number 10 jersey has been assigned to Ansu Fati. The Blaugrana appear to be placing their hopes on the young forward to become the next big superstar at Camp Nou.

