“I stand by my comment” - Rafael van der Vaart continues to claim Liverpool midfielder is better than Jude Bellingham

Former Netherlands midfielder Rafael Van der Vaart is of the opinion that Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch is more talented than Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

The Reds man is yet to show his best performances for the Merseysiders since joining the club from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 for a reported €40 million. He's made 39 appearances across competitions this season, bagging four goals and two assists.

Backing the 22-year-old central midfielder, Van der Vaart told Ziggo Sport in April 2023 (via Liverpool.com):

"What is the big difference (between Bellingham and Gravenberch); Bellingham is a step lower at a club and always plays. I think Gravenberch is better than him in every way. Especially physically."

Since the former footballer's comments, Bellingham secured a reported €103 million move to Real Madrid last summer. He's been sensational this campaign, bagging 23 goals and 12 assists in 41 matches across competitions.

Despite the England international's stunning return this year, Van der Vaart stuck by his previous statement. He told Voetbal International in May 2024:

"I didn't expect him (Bellingham) to have such a good season at Real Madrid, but I stand by my comment at that time."

"Bellingham is a great player of course. After all, one career is different from the other. For me that doesn't take anything away from Gravenberch’s enormous qualities."

It certainly won't be easy for the former Ajax star at Liverpool next season. He has to contend with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott, and Dominik Szoboszlai for a place in central midfield.

AC Milan interested in a move for Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch - Reports

Ryan Gravenberch

Italian giants AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in the summer transfer window. As per a report from Calciomercato, the Serie A side have been long-term admirers of the Dutch midfielder (via One Football).

As a result, the club have enquired with the Reds about Gravenberch's availability during the ongoing window. However, talks have seemingly been put on hold due to unfavorable financial conditions of this particular deal.

A move to Italy may not be the worst thing for the midfielder, who isn't guaranteed minutes at Anfield next season. However, a deal for Gravenberch is certain to cost a fair bit, given the player still has four years left on his current contract with Liverpool.