"I stand firm on my decision" - Xavi reaffirms decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez has reiterated his decision to leave at the end of the season.

The legendary Spaniard announced that he would leave this summer following the reigning La Liga champions' 5-3 home defeat to Villarreal in January. That came after a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana and a 4-2 extra time defaet at Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

The Blaugrana have gone unbeaten in six games across competitions since that Villarreal reverse. However, despite the team's upturn in fortunes, Xavi reiterated that his decision to leave at the end of the season is 'firm':

“I stand firm on my decision to leave the club at the end of the season, he said (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano). "There are no changes. I’m gonna leave”.

Expand Tweet

The Blaugrana are eight points behind leaders Real Madrid (65) with 12 games remaining. Having failed in their quest to win the Supercopa or the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Champions League remains their only realistic hope of silverware this season.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona FC

Barcelona are not having the best of seasons after winning the La Liga and Supercopa Espana titles last season, having faltered in both competitions.

However, following a 4-0 home win over Getafe last weekend, the Blaugrana are unbeaten in five league games, winning four, ahead of their trip to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (March 3).

Xavi's side prevailed by a solitary goal - thanks to Marc Giu's 80th-minute winner - in their first league meeting of the season in October. However, Athletic won their last clash in the Copa del Rey in January.

In a game where both sides led, Athletic had opened the scoring through Gorka Guruzeta in the opening minute. But Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored within six minutes as Barca led at the break.

Oihan Sancet restored parity for Athletic four minutes after the restart, forcing extra time, where Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams scored to send Ernesto Valverde's side through.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here