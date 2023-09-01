“I started to cry directly” – Erling Haaland names biggest accomplishment so far in his career

Erling Haaland has named winning the treble with Manchester City as the biggest accomplishment of his career so far.

The Norwegian goal machine was signed from Borussia Dortmund last summer when his £51 million release clause was activated. He went on to have a dream debut season with the English giants, scoring 52 goals in 53 games across competitions.

Haaland was recently speaking with renowned online personalities Logan Paul, Mike Majlak and KSI on the 'IMPAULSIVE' YouTube channel. Towards the end of the interview, Paul asked him to name an accomplishment he was most proud of.

The 23-year-old striker replied:

"The treble now was a huge thing. Champions League has been my dream ever since I was a kid and to do that I started to cry directly you know when they blew the whistle in the end. It was a really proud moment for me to accomplish that.

"I mean there's many [sic.] but also you know when I was younger when I signed for certain clubs knowing that I successfully became a professional footballer is also a huge thing. Being young trying to reach something and then there's a club that wants to buy you and give you salary it's a huge thing.

"So it's been steps all the way in my career that I'm really proud of but now latest the treble of course and the whole season with Manchester City. My first season in England and [winning] everything together was a fantastic thing and I'm so happy for it."

Haaland set the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season (36) and finished as the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League (12) last season. Manchester City won both those competitions and the FA Cup, thus becoming only the second English club in history to complete the treble.

Erling Haaland was decisive in Manchester City's latest win

Erling Haaland missed a golden chance to put Manchester City in front in the first half of their league clash against Sheffield United when his penalty kick struck the post.

The Norway international then failed to convert a brilliant cross from Kyle Walker early in the second half but his effort missed the frame of the goal by inches. He finally scored in the 63rd minute to put his team in front.

Jayden Bogle equalized in the 83rd minute but Rodri crashed a left-footed volley into Wes Foderingham's net just two minutes from time. Haaland now has three goals in five games across competitions this term, but he has failed to score in three of those matches.

The former Molde striker will now hope to hit the mark against Fulham on Saturday (2 September) in the league at the Etihad.