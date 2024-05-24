“I started fighting back tears” - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes opens up on emotional moment before Old Trafford transfer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes recalled the emotional moment before his agent revealed that he had secured the Portuguese attacking midfielder's move to Old Trafford. He penned a candid column in the Players' Tribune before the Red Devils' massive clash against Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25.

Fernandes' agent, Miguel Pinho, was contending with long-term interest from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur after Fernandes' impressive performances in Portugal's 2019 UEFA Nations League triumph.

However, Pinho managed to negotiate a deal with Manchester United and called his superstar client at night. This was very confusing for the 29-year-old, who explained the entire situation and his emotions.

Reminiscing the surreal moment, Fernandes wrote:

"I always told my agent, during my whole career, "I never want to hear about any transfer until it’s 100% real. I don’t want to be distracted unless there is an offer.""

So I knew if he was calling me at that hour, something was going on.

I shut the door and I said, "Miguel? Yeah?"

He said, "Are you ready to hear the news?"

I said, "About what?"

"About going."

"Going where? Spurs?"

"United."

"Are you joking?"

"No, no. I’m serious. United. It’s done. It’s just on you now. What do you want to do?"

"I didn’t even reply. I started fighting back tears. But you know the feeling when you are trying to hold it in, so the other person doesn’t realise you’re crying, and you can’t even speak?"

Bruno Fernandes has made 232 appearances for Manchester United since his arrival in January 2020, racking up 79 goals and 65 assists in the process. He was named club captain at the start of the 2023-24 campaign, and delivered an incredible season with 15 goals and 12 assists in 47 games across all competitions.

Those impressive numbers led to Fernandes' third Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, United's highest end-of-season laurel, after his previous triumphs in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns.

"Get behind us one more time" - Manchester United club captain Bruno Fernandes urges fans before FA Cup final against Manchester City

Manchester United club captain Bruno Fernandes encouraged fans to support the Red Devils for one final time this season before their clash against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

In a column in the Players' Tribune, the 29-year-old attacking midfielder noted that the Red Devils' 2023-24 season was full of highs and lows. However, he claimed that the players and the staff needed their fans' whole-hearted backing and support to spur them on in the FA Cup final.

He wrote:

"After this difficult season, it is my responsibility to give more. It starts with me. And it starts tomorrow. We have to give everything in this last match against City, and we have to move forward. So, to my kids, and to the rest of the United fans across the world, I just want to say: I know it has not been easy. I know it has not been to our standard. But we’re on our way to Wembley. Get behind us one more time."