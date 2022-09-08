"I started imitating her, and it stuck" - Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski explains iconic goal celebration 

Robert Lewandowski once again amazed the fans as he scored a hat-trick in his Champions League debut for Barcelona on Wednesday, September 7.

The Polish striker opened his tally for the Catalan club in the competition when he scored a crafty goal in the 34th minute. A close-range header in injury time of the first half followed.

Lewandowski completed his hat-trick by slotting a well-measured effort from outside the box in the 67th minute.

The Polish striker's iconic celebration, where he does a fist bump in front of his chest, was on display last night. One might wonder what prompted the legendary marksman to perform that move, which has been a staple of his game since his time at Bayern Munich.

In a chat with Bayern's YouTube channel back in 2019, Lewandowski explained the reason for his celebration in a chat as he revealed that it had something to do with his daughter.

Here's what he stated:

"The celebration has something to do with my daughter. I don’t want to go into details, it’s a little secret! I want to show that my family are always behind me, as that has helped me a lot in my career as a footballer." (h/t GOAL)

Watch Robert Lewandowski talk to Bayern Munich's YouTube channel in 2019:

The legendary Polish striker further went on to explain the feeling he goes through after scoring a goal:

"That moment when you score a goal and 80,000 fans cheer your name is a really special feeling. You get goosebumps and just want to fly. But I also know that you need to come back to reality after just a few seconds – you can’t let the euphoria show."

Robert Lewandowski has gotten off to a dazzling start to his Barcelona career

Robert Lewandowski has already scored eight goals in only five games for Barcelona since his move from Bayern Munich, including three in the Champions League.

Barcelona are currently in second position in the La Liga table and are topping the Group C of the Champions League.

Lewandowski will also face his former club, Bayern Munich, in the group stages of the competition this season. He had an eight-year long spell with the Bavarians.

In 375 games for Bayern, the player managed to score 344 goals and provide 72 assists for the club. However, he will now be on the opposing side as Barca travel to Munich for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 Champions League.

