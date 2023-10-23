“I started laughing” – Buffon opens up on 5-word question Cristiano Ronaldo asked him after incredible overhead kick against Juventus 

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon recently lifted the lid on what Cristiano Ronaldo asked him after scoring the famous overhead kick in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.

When Juventus hosted Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals that season, Ronaldo scored a brace and managed an assist, helping Los Blancos earn a 3-0 away win.

His second goal on the night is one of the greatest ever scored in competition history. Ronaldo found the back of the net with a spectacular overhead kick from a Dani Carvajal cross.

Looking back on the goal and his conversation with Ronaldo after it, Buffon said (via Tutto Sport):

"After his overhead kick, the Juventus fans stood up to applaud him with great sportsmanship. Seeing me in disbelief, he approached me and said 'Not bad, is it Gigi?,' and I started laughing."

The Allianz Stadium applauded Cristiano Ronaldo after his spectacular strike. Many think that the ovation was one of the main reasons behind Ronaldo's move to the Turin club in 2018.

Ronaldo and Buffon played as teammates for the Old Lady after the Italian rejoined Juve from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. They shared the pitch 26 times for the Old Lady.

Anderson Talisca on what Cristiano Ronaldo told him before scoring free-kick against Damac

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a spectacular free-kick during Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League showdown against Damac on Saturday. The Portuguese scored the winner in the 2-1 win.

Anderson Talisca, who had scored a free-kick of his own to restore parity, has said that Ronaldo told him that he would score (via GOATTWorld):

“(Cristiano) Ronaldo told me before taking the free-kick that he was going to score it. He is 38 years old, and he still impresses me. He is the greatest player of all time."

Ronaldo has been in stunning form for Al-Alami this season. He has bagged 12 goals and provided six assists in 12 games across competitions. Al-Nassr are four points behind leaders Al-Hilal (26) after 10 games.