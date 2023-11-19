"I started screaming" - Ex-Manchester United star opens up on feeling after scoring title-winning goal under Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United winger Chris Eagles recently opened up about his goal that confirmed the Premier League title in the 2006-07 season for the Red Devils.

Manchester United had gone four years without a league title and were in the race in the 2006-07 season with Chelsea, who had won the previous two. The Blues were three points United with four games to go, including a clash between the two sides at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils visited Goodison Park in their fourth-last game of the season and found themselves 2-0 down against Everton at the hour mark. However, Phil Neville's own goal and John O'Shea restored parity before Wayne Rooney made it 2-3 in the 79th minute.

Eagles then confirmed the victory in stoppage time, which virtually confirmed Manchester United's title win as Chelsea drew against Bolton Wanderers. Reminiscing that goal, Eagles spoke about his celebration, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"I started screaming. I didn’t know what to do. You’ve just got to go with the moment.

"I went to jump in the crowd but Giggsy ripped me back. Giggsy, who I watched on telly as a kid. Wazza, who I’d played against all the time as kids when we played Everton, who had been a mate since he’d arrived at the club. He had set me up and he was buzzing.

"As soon as it left my foot, I knew it was in. It was surreal. We all went nuts."

Manchester United then beat Manchester City while Chelsea drew at Arsenal, which sealed the title's fate.

Chris Eagles on going to college after Manchester United's title win

Eagles, who was around 22 years old when he scored the crucial goal against Everton in 2007, had to go to college after the game. He spoke about how the same, saying:

"We were still going nuts inside the dressing room when Sir Alex came over. He said to me 'you’ve got college on Monday', but I didn’t mind, I just made sure I had about a hundred toilet breaks so I could wander by all the classrooms and make sure the girls saw me."

After Manchester United sealed the win, they visited Stamford Bridge to face title rivals Chelsea in the penultimate game of the season. As is the tradition, the Blues welcomed United on the pitch with a guard of honor.

Eagles spoke about that experience, saying:

"Eight days later, we beat City, Chelsea drew at Arsenal and we were champions. That meant we went to Stamford Bridge the following week with nothing riding on the game. We were clapped onto the pitch by Chelsea’s players.

"It was unbelievable and a lot of my family are Chelsea fans, which made it even more special. You don’t forget things like that."

Manchester United also beat Chelsea to the title next season by two points en route to completing their three-peat. The Blues returned to the top of the pile in 2010, beating United by one point.