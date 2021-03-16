'I am still an Arsenal player' - Loan star hints at possible return

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi was loaned out to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin in October 2020 after allegedly falling out of favor with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Matteo Guendouzi is said to have tumbled down the pecking order at the North London-based club following his post-match scuffle with Brighton's Neil Maupay in June 2020, and didn't play a single game for Arsenal throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

He subsequently moved to Hertha Berlin despite interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille. Since then, Matteo Guendouzi has made 19 appearances for the German club, scoring two goals and assisting one in the Bundesliga.

However, the France U21 international recently spoke to France Football in an exclusive interview and refused to rule out a return to Arsenal. When asked if the Arsenal chapter of his story was done, Matteo Guendouzi said:

"No, not at all. Now, I am focused on my season with Hertha Berlin. “Next, we will have a sit down with my entourage and people at the club to think and discuss the future. I am still an Arsenal player. This summer will be a decisive moment.”

When further pressed if he saw himself returning to Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, he reiterated his intent and said "Yes, of course. I belong to Arsenal for another year (until June 2022)."

He was then asked about his relationship with Arteta.

"I am here to improve. From the moment that I am playing for Arsenal, I will give everything for this club, for the fans, for the team, for the staff. I will work hard for the shirt as I have always done," Matteo Guendouzi said.

Matteo Guendouzi also addressed 'bad boy' image ahead of potential Arsenal return

As per reports from Goal.com, Matteo Guendouzi has refuted claims that he has a 'bad boy' image and defended himself by saying he has been unfairly portrayed.

"I’m not a bad boy, quite the contrary. If you want to succeed, you have to have a very good character, but also this personality to always want to be the best, always to want to win, to progress. It will differentiate you," he said.

Matteo Guendouzi also claimed that his mentality is what has brought him to this stage and he believes it can help achieve great things in the future.

“There are a lot of very good players. Excellent people have failed to turn pro and, for these cases, the mentality has a very large part of the responsibility. My character and my personality have allowed me to do great things. It will still help me to go to the highest level,” he added.

It remains to be seen whether the youngster will be welcomed back to the Premier League by Arsenal following his stint in the Bundesliga, or whether Mikel Arteta is already planning to get rid of him for good.

