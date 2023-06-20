“I still believe that” - Graeme Souness reiterates ‘steady Eddie’ claim on Manchester United superstar

Television pundit Graeme Souness has backed his claim about Manchester United midfielder Casemiro being a good player. Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Liverpool midfielder believed that the Brazilian was a good but not a great player, backing down on his words from earlier this season.

He said:

"I still believe that [Casemiro is a Steady Eddie] — he's a good player, you'd never describe him as a great player."

Manchester United made a blockbuster move to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid, striking a deal worth £60 million plus £10 million in add-ons.

The 31-year-old has gone on to become a vital part of manager Erik ten Hag's squad, adding stability to the midfield. He was a driving force as the Red Devils secured a top-four finish and lifted their first trophy in six years.

In August, when Manchester United completed the signing, Souness had this to say:

“I don’t think he’s got any great range of passing, I don’t think he’s going to make other people play. The Real Madrid and that midfield, in particular, was full of footballing types. I see him as being a ‘Steady Eddie’. He is 30 years old, it’s £60million with add-ons, it’s too much money. It’s Man United all over again, Man United will pay a premium for players. But I don’t see him making them any better when he has the ball."

Souness further added:

“I never think ‘I’m really excited to watch Casemiro’. I think he’ll make them [United] more solid when he’s on the ball because he senses danger and is experienced. I don’t think he’s got a range of passing, I’ve not seen that. Maybe he’ll prove me wrong but I’ve not seen him ping it all over the place.”

Manchester United receive boost as Bayern Munich drop out of race for Serie A star

Bayern Munich have dropped their interest in Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United received some positive news as reports arose that Bayern Munich had left the race to sign Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund. The striker, who is one of Europe's hottest prospects, could now be on the move to the Red Devils as Bayern turn their focus elsewhere.

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reported that the Bundesliga champions are pivoting towards a move for Werder Bremen's Niclas Fullkrug instead. The two parties are said to be in regular contact, and a deal could be reached for as little as €15 million.

The two European giants have shared their interest in players this transfer window, with the likes of Kim Min-Jae and Randal Kolo Muani linked with both sides. However, United can now freely pursue a deal for Hojlund.

