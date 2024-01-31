"I am still not convinced by them" - Chris Sutton predicts winner of Wolves vs Manchester United

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Wolves in midweek. The Englishman expects the two sides play out a 1-1 draw at the Molineux on Thursday (February 1).

The last time United faced Wolves was in their opening fixture of the Premier League season at Old Trafford. They struggled to scrape out a 1-0 win despite playing catch-up for most part of the game.

Much hasn't changed since then. The Red Devils are still struggling, having won just one of their last five league games.

Erik ten Hag has come under immense pressure due to his side's inconsistent performances. It seems issues can't stop popping up at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes making the headlines in recent days for the wrong reasons.

Previewing the Thursday fixture, Sutton said that he feels sorry for Ten Hag over everything he has had to deal with in the last couple of weeks.

“I feel sorry for Erik ten Hag. Even when his Manchester United side win, there always seems to be something going on,” he was quoted as saying by United In Focus. “This time it is about what is happening with Marcus Rashford or Bruno Fernandes basically saying some of their players are too greedy in front of goal.

“This is a tough game for United, and Wolves will still feel hard done by after creating so many chances at Old Trafford in August, when they were the better team and still losing the game.”

The pundit went on to predict the outcome of the game at the Molineux:

“United are getting their injured players back, like Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro, but I am still not convinced by them as a team.

"They are good on the counter, but Wolves are well balanced, and I don’t think they will get caught out too often there. Gary O’Neil’s side are hard to beat, so I am going to go with a draw,” he added.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford on the radar of European giants

According to British newspaper i News, Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford is on the radar of French giants Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Ligue 1 champions are facing the reality of losing their top asset Kylian Mbappe, whose contract expires at the end of the season and are already looking for replacements.

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, isn't having a good time at Manchester United this season. The attacker has bagged just four goals and six assists. He's facing a disciplinary issue after being spotted in a night club just a few hours after reporting ill and taking a leave.

According the The Sun, the Red Devils have dealt with the issue internally, and a fine of £650,000 has been imposed on the winger. Rashford will be available to feature against Wolves.