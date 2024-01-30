Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford wanted by European giants in shock summer transfer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering reigniting their interest in Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford.

British newspaper i News reports that the Ligue 1 giants could look to swoop for Rashford this summer. This comes after the English forward was dropped for United's 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round win against Newport County.

Marcus Rashford was punished for his recent indiscipline as he declared himself ill for training on Friday. But, he'd only left a nightclub in Belfast hours earlier and Erik ten Hag described the situation as an 'internal matter'.

Manchester United aren't looking to sell the England international, who only signed a new long-term deal in July last year. It's been a difficult season for the 26-year-old both on and off the pitch.

Rashford has managed just four goals and six assists in 26 games across competitions. It's a far cry from the 30 goals and 11 assists he conjured up during the 2022-23 campaign.

PSG previously targeted Rashford before he signed a new deal with Manchester United. The Parisians aren't prioritizing making an offer but a source stated that they are tempted to do so at the end of the season.

Rashford will be available for the Red Devils this week when his side face Wolverhampton Wanders on Thursday (February 1). The club confirmed that they had dealt with the player's indiscipline with a statement (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed."

Rashford's current contract with United expires in June 2028. He's been with the Old Trafford outfit his entire career, making 385 appearances, and winning five major trophies.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke of his interest in Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

Nasser Al-Khelaifi is an admirer of Marcus Rashford.

PSG's long-term interest in Marcus Rashford is well documented and their president suggested he'd consider swooping for him back in 2022. The Englishman was entering the latter stages of his previous contract at the time.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed that the Ligue 1 giants had previously spoken to Rashford's camp. He told Sky Sports:

"We're not hiding it, we spoke before and… interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not?"

Rashford was participating with England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He impressed, scoring three goals in five games.

Al-Khelaifi alluded to the English attacker potentially becoming a free agent the following summer:

"Today if he's a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we're interested we will talk to him."

A potential move for one of Manchester United's protagonists this summer could be dependent on Kylian Mbappe. The France captain's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and there has been constant speculation that he'll join Real Madrid.