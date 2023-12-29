Real Madrid set deadline for PSG star Kylian Mbappe to make his decision - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set Kylian Mbappe a deadline for him to make his decision for a potential transfer. They want the Paris Saint-Germain star to inform them if he will be joining at the end of the season by the middle of January.

As per a report in The Athletic, Real Madrid are looking to avoid the mistake they made in 2022 and get a pre-contract signed with Mbappe. They are still interested in getting the Frenchman and are looking to get him next summer.

Mbappe has confirmed that he will not be extending his deal at PSG, which expires next summer. He wants to take the next step in his career and believes it is the best time for him to leave at the end of the season. He told Gazzetta dello Sport:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

PSG were looking to get Mbappe to sign a new deal or sell him last summer. However, the forward rejected all moves, including a €300 million deal from Al Hilal.

PSG were left stunned by Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's decision

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to the media last summer and admitted that they were furious with Mbappe's decision to refuse to sign an extension. He added they could not accept that he would be leaving for free as they had invested £180 million to sign him.

He said:

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free.

"It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

Al-Khelaifi added:

"That's why he has to make up his mind next week, or in a fortnight at the most. If he doesn't want to sign a new contract, the door is open. That's how it is for him and for everyone else. No one is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. That's very clear."

Real Madrid were confident of signing Mbappe in 2022 when his contract was expiring. However, the forward signed a new two-year deal with an optional year after making a massive U-turn.