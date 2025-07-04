“I still don’t believe it” - Diogo Jota’s agent and friend Jorge Mendes breaks down in emotional interview after Liverpool star’s tragic death

Liverpool star Diogo Jota's agent, Jorge Mendes, broke down in tears while talking about the Portugal star for the first time since the tragic accident. Mendes said that he was still in disbelief and heaped praise on the former Wolverhampton man.

Speaking to the media in Portugal, Mendes admitted that it was a difficult time for him as he was still processing the news of the accident. He could not speak much about the Liverpool star, but said (via SPORTbible):

"I still don't believe it, I still don't believe it, this is very difficult, very difficult for me. He was a great husband, a great husband and a great professional."

Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, were on their way to England when they were involved in an accident in Spain. The Liverpool star was advised not to travel by flight following a lung surgery and was set to skip the pre-season tour of Japan to focus on his recovery ahead of the new season.

Ibrahima Konate posts emotional message for Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota

Ibrahima Konate was devastated by the news of Diogo Jota's passing away on Thursday and posted an emotional reel on Instagram. The Frenchman wrote a heartwarming caption to go with the video, which was already tear-jerking, and it read:

"Diogo... I still can’t believe it. I’m devastated. I have no words to express my feelings. Beyond the extraordinary footballer you were, there was an exceptional man, a friend, and brother! May you and André rest in peace. I am truly devastated by this news. This club, this family that we shared together, will never forget you! I think back to all the moments we shared and I still can’t believe it, they all seemed perfect... You can be sure of one thing: your family won’t walk alone. We’ll be there to help them through this devastating moment."

"I would like to address the world: today it’s Diogo and his brother. Yesterday it was someone else. Tomorrow it could be us. Let’s enjoy every moment that life offers us, with our families, friends, even strangers. Let’s try to live in peace and send each other love. We don’t know what tomorrow brings. I LOVE YOU, MY BROTHER."

Diogo Jota played 85 matches with Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool. They won the Premier League title, FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup, while finishing runners-up in the UEFA Champions League in the 2021/22 season.

