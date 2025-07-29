“I am still handsome” - When Cristiano Ronaldo responded to being left with blood-drenched face after getting ‘hit’ by opponent

Cristiano Ronaldo responded in trademark fashion after picking up a horror injury that left his face drenched in blood during a LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna in January 2018.

The match, played at the Santiago Bernabeu, was a thrilling showcase of Real Madrid’s dominance. The capital city club returned to winning ways after failing to win any of their previous three matches by condemning Deportivo to a 7-1 defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had struggled in front of goal before the match, played a key role in the emphatic win, scoring a brace. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his first of the game, which was Los Blancos’ fifth, in the 78th minute. He scored his second and Madrid’s sixth in the 84th minute, but it came at a cost.

Showing his usual hunger for goals, Cristiano Ronaldo dived to meet a cross from Lucas Vazquez with a brave header. While the ball found the back of the net, a then-32-year-old Ronaldo was caught in the face by the boot of Deportivo defender Fabian Schaer, who was attempting to clear the ball. The impact left him with a blood-drenched face and a cut over his eye.

While the sight of blood might have unsettled many, Cristiano Ronaldo’s response to the unpleasant incident was classic. He said in an interview with Chinese social network Dongqiudi (via TNT Sports):

"Players often hit me in games because they have to stop me but this time I wasn't so lucky. Now I feel better, I am still happy, I am still handsome and my vision is as clear as before so there's no problem."

While leaving the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen checking the blood-drenched face with the mobile phone of a club doctor. As per reports, he required three stitches above the eye.

When Cristiano Ronaldo said people envy him because he is ‘rich’ and ‘handsome’

Back in 2011, Cristiano claimed that opposition fans disliked him because he is rich, handsome, and a great player. The Portuguese made these remarks after being jeered by Dinamo Zagreb supporters during a Champions League match in which Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win.

When asked about the behavior of Dinamo fans, Ronaldo said (via The Guardian):

"I think that because I am rich, handsome and a great player people are envious of me. I don't have any other explanation. We are very happy with the three points we took, but I'm not so satisfied with the refereeing.

"I hope we never have this referee again. People talk of fair play, of protecting good players, but I never get any of that. I don't understand a thing. I'm sad because I hear referees saying they will protect skilful players, but while some are untouchable it seems I can be mauled."

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest players to have played the game. He will be hoping to win some trophies with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr this season.

