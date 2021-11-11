"I still have a lot to do" - Robert Lewandowski gives his views on the Ballon d'Or award

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has offered his opinion on the Ballon d'Or. Speaking at a press conference while on international duty, the striker made it clear that he remains focused on upcoming games for club and country.

Although Lewandowski was dismissive in his response, he admitted he might begin to think about the award as the ceremony draws closer.

"I stopped thinking about it too much. It would certainly not help me to think about my chances of winning it, the speculations and the leaks in the media. I prefer to focus on something else,” Lewandowski said.

“Maybe when the gala gets closer, I’ll start to think about it. It’s the beginning of November, so there’s still some time. Of course, the Ballon d'Or is a great award, but there’s no need to think about it, because I still have a lot to do before and after the gala,” he added.

Robert Lewandowski is backed by many to win the Ballon d'Or 2021 award

Robert Lewandowski in action for Bayern Munich

It will be impossible for Lewandowski to avoid the topic much longer. As one of the favorites for the award, the Polish Hitman will certainly be in the spotlight in the days leading up to the ceremony. He has been one of the favorites for the award for quite a while and many fans and pundits have backed him to finally win his first Ballon d'Or award.

Despite being among the leading candidates, Robert Lewandowski faces intense competition for the prestigious award.

Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah all enjoyed terrific seasons and have a genuine chance of winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

Lionel Messi’s former teammate Luis Suarez believes the Argentine superstar ‘has no rival’ for this year’s award. Meanwhile, former Liverpool player Neil Mellor has claimed Mohammed Salah should be the first choice for the Ballon d'Or title.

With these superstars playing exceptionally well for both club and country, the race for the Ballon d'Or award is closer than ever. Only time will tell who comes up on top and wins the award.

