"I still don't see him as a top goalscorer or finisher" - Mikael Silvestre cools down hype about Arsenal's new signing Gabriel Jesus 

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has his reservations about the Gunners' new recruit Gabriel Jesus' ability as a top goalscorer. He stated that the Brazilian is a good signing for his former club but he is yet to establish himself as a number 9.

The north London side signed Jesus for £45 million plus add-ons from Manchester City this summer. He will be a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who left the club after the expiration of his contract last month and joined Olympique Lyon.

Jesus played in multiple positions during his time at Manchester City since joining them from Palmeiras in 2017. Earlier, he played second fiddle to Sergio Aguero. Last season, he played 23 matches as a centre-forward, 15 matches as a right winger, and two as a left winger. (According to Transfermarkt)

However, Silvestre has his doubts about whether the Brazilian can compete with the likes of Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland. Speaking to Lord Ping about Arsenal's new signing, he said:

“It’s a good addition, but I still don’t see him as a top goal-scorer or a finisher. He’s got so much to his game but right now he’ll just have to try and replace Aubameyang or Lacazette."

He added:

"It’s going to take him time to become that number nine because at City, they had Aguero and he didn’t establish himself when he left as the main number nine."

Jesus scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 matches in all competitions for City last season. He started his Arsenal career in good fashion as he scored twice in a pre-season friendly win (5-3) against Nurnberg on July 8.

Arsenal interested in signing another Manchester City player

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal could soon make a bid for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Cityzens are open to letting him go for a suitable price.

Mikel Arteta's side were interested in signing Lisandro Martinez from Ajax but he is close to joining Manchester United. Hence, they've turned their attention to the Manchester United left-back.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL It is thought City would be open to doing business on the 25-year-old, providing their valuation is met It is thought City would be open to doing business on the 25-year-old, providing their valuation is met 🔴⚪ https://t.co/goZ6osuSa9

Zinchenko, 25, can play as a left-back or as a central midfielder. He has won four Premier League titles with the Cityzens since joining them from PSV Eindhoven in 2017.

However, the Ukrainian only played 28 matches in all competitions last season as Pep Guardiola preferred Joao Cancelo as a left-back.

