"I still haven't seen half a match of the World Cup" - Nicolo Barella claims Italy deserved 2022 FIFA World Cup berth after being European champions

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella has said that Italy deserved to qualify for the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after emerging triumphant at the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

Barella, 25, was a key part of the Azzurri's UEFA European Championship glorius campaign last year. He started six games, scoring once and assisting twice. However, he failed to guide his team to the quadrennial event after missing the 2018 edition.

Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 edition after finishing runners-up to Switzerland in the qualification group. They then lost 1-0 to North Macedonia in the playoffs semifinals in March this year.

2022: Italy eliminated by North Macedonia



Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Barella shared his thoughts about not being able to represent Italy in the Middle East. He said:

"I still haven't seen half a match of the World Cup because I still don't understand what I feel. I am not clear-headed in front of this massive disappointment (of not qualifying). They say the pitch always does the talking, but for me, the result was unfair this time."

Barella said that European and South American champions should be awarded an automatic spot at the FIFA World Cup. He added:

"This time it was our turn, tomorrow it might be someone else's turn. To me, whoever wins a European Championship or a Copa America always deserves to go to a World Cup by right."

Expressing his support for Croatia in Qatar, Barella said:

"Maybe I'll watch something. If one of my teammates wins, I'll be happy. I'd like it to be Marcelo Brozovic, so he can get revenge after losing a final (against France at the 2018 World Cup)."

The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup will end on December 18.

Antonio Conte identifies team to support in Italy's absence at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said that he will support England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup because of his star striker Harry Kane. He told reporters:

"I think he (Harry Kane) feels a lot of responsibility because he's the captain of England. I consider England to be one of the best teams in the world, one of the candidates to have an important tournament."

Conte backed Kane to shine in Qatar and added that he would cheer for Gareth Southgate's side due to Italy's absence. He added:

"I know he wants to play an amazing tournament. I wish for him the best and for England because Italy is not playing in the World Cup and for this reason, I can become a supporter of England."

England take on France in a blockbuster quarterfinal tomorrow (December 10).

