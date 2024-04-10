"I still think they're the better side" – Liverpool legend Steve Nicol names favorites to reach semi-finals after Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has claimed that Arsenal will progress to the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League semi-finals after beating Bayern Munich in their quarter-final second leg.

The Gunners, who are currently atop the Premier League table with 71 points from 31 games, were held to a 2-2 draw against the Bavarians earlier on Tuesday (April 9). Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard bagged a goal each for the Gunners, while both Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane found the back of the net for Thomas Tuchel's side.

During a post-match chat on ESPN FC, Nicol was asked to share his two cents on the eventual winners of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final two-legged tie. He responded:

"55-45 to Arsenal. I think [they are the favorites to go through to the semi-finals]. I understand everything that everybody is saying about Arsenal in the Champions League, but I still think they're the better side. Bayern have been so inconsistent, just when you expect them to do something, they have been absolutely poor."

Arsenal, who were knocked out by Bayern in the Champions League last-16 stage in 2017, have been in fine form this campaign. They have won 29 and lost eight of their 44 matches across all competitions, scoring 104 goals and conceding just 40 goals in the process.

Mikel Arteta rues missed Arsenal chance in Tuesday's 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich

At a post-match presser, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta asserted that Ben White's 16th-minute miss against Bayern Munich proved to be costly for his team. He said (h/t Metro):

"I think we started the game really well, we were dominant, we played in the opponents' half, we generated some momentum, scored the first goal. Then it's a critical moment of the match, Ben White is in front of [Manuel] Neuer to make it 2-0 and we have to put the ball in the back of the net and it becomes a different moment, and in Champions League, you cannot give anything to the opponent."

The Gunners, who beat Porto in their Champions League last-16 match earlier this campaign, relished 59% possession against the Bundesliga outfit. They completed 466 passes with 88% accuracy and recorded 13 total shots, forcing Manuel Neuer to make two saves.

Arsenal, who last progressed to the continental last-four stage in 2009, will take on the Thomas Tuchel-coached side for their quarter-final second leg at Allianz Arena next Wednesday (April 17).

