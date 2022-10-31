"I still think they can be there at the end of the season" - Manchester City star believes Liverpool are still in the Premier League title race

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has claimed that Liverpool are still in the Premier League title race despite their poor start to the season.

An unbeaten home record across competitions this campaign was the only saving grace for an underperforming Liverpool side. However, that ended when the Reds succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat against Leeds United on Saturday (October 29) at Anfield.

The defeat against the Whites saw Jurgen Klopp's side slip down to ninth in the league table with 16 points from 12 matches. They have already lost (4) double the number of league games as they did last season (2).

The Cityzens have a 13-point gap over the Reds before November and many have already written off the Reds in the title race. Mahrez believes that the Merseyside giants are still in the running for the grand prize in English football.

Speaking to CityTV in an interview (h/t Manchester Evening News), the former Leicester City winger said:

"This season I think Arsenal are very good. All of the top six, really. Even Liverpool, they are away from us at the moment, but I still think they can be there at the end of the season."

"All the top six (and Liverpool) can challenge us for the Premier League and all of the other trophies."

Arsenal haven't won the league since 2004 but lead the table with 31 points from 12 games. Manchester City are two points behind them in second and for many, are still the favorites to go all the way and defend their Premier League crown.

Liverpool will create Premier League record if they win the title this season

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ Liverpool were once 14 points behind this Manchester City team. Now, with 2 games to go they are bringing the PL title race to the final day of the season. No wonder Pep thinks the media love Klopp because without him the Premier League would just be like the French league Liverpool were once 14 points behind this Manchester City team. Now, with 2 games to go they are bringing the PL title race to the final day of the season. No wonder Pep thinks the media love Klopp because without him the Premier League would just be like the French league

Currently, Manchester United hold the record for winning the league title after overturning the biggest points margin in a season. They trailed Newcastle United by 12 points at one point in the 1995-96 campaign, which the Red Devils went on to win.

Liverpool came close to shattering this record last term. They trailed Manchester City by 14 points at one point in the 2021-22 season before reducing it to one.

The Cityzens held onto their lead and won the league in gameweek 38. However, the Reds have looked woeful in recent months.

It is hard to see them challenging for the title if their injury issues aren't resolved and their players don't pick up their form. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson are just a few names on a long list of first-team stars that need to pull up their socks.

If not, even a top-four finish looks unlikely for the Merseyside-based giants this time around.

Poll : 0 votes