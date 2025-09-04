“I still think he was nuts!” - Michael Owen makes stance clear about disagreement with England captain Harry Kane making big decision

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has revealed he disagreed with England striker Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich. He believes that the former Tottenham star should have stayed in the Premier League and aimed to become the top scorer in the league.

Ad

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel, Owen claimed that winning a league title with Bayern Munich was not an achievement, comparing it to Celtic winning the Scottish Premier League. The former England striker believes that Kane breaking Alan Shearer's record for most goals in the Premier League would have been better for his career and legacy, and said:

"Harry Kane is lethal, he's a brilliant finisher. I disagreed with him going to Germany. I was outspoken about that [decision], I still think he was nuts! You're on the verge of being the all-time [top] Premier League goalscorer, I just couldn't see [him going to Bayern]. If you are that desperate to win something, do another year [in England] and then go."

Ad

Trending

"If you move to Celtic and win the league, do you go like, 'Oh yeah, I changed that [trend of not winning silverware]', they win it every year. There is no great achievement in that. The great achievement would have been becoming the greatest goalscorer ever in the Premier League. That could have been unbelievable. He could have won things along the way too. Absolutely, yeah [I would have rather won Europa League with Spurs and become the all-time Premier League goalscorer than Bundesliga with Bayern]."

Ad

Harry Kane has 213 goals in the Premier League, just 47 behind Alan Shearer in the all-time top scorers list. The England striker left Tottenham for Bayern Munich in 2023 and won the Bundesliga title last season.

England star Harry Kane admitted he has plans to break Alan Shearer's record

Harry Kane spoke to the media earlier this year and admitted that he has plans to go for Alan Shearer's Premier League goal-scoring record later in his career. The England striker added that he has a lot of years left under his belt, and a return to the Premier League is not ruled out. He said (via TNT Sports)

Ad

"People will talk about the record and Shearer, but I've got plenty of football left in my career. For now, it's about trying to achieve things here and trying to push myself and the team to try and reach new levels with this club. That's all my focus is on right now."

Harry Kane's contract at Bayern Munich reportedly has a release clause that can be activated in 2026. Bild have reported that the England striker can be signed for £54 million in the January 2026 window, while it was £67 million in the January 2025 window.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More