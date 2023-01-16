"I still think there's questions" - Pundit expresses doubts over whether Arsenal can beat Man City to Premier League title

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan doesn't think Arsenal will beat Manchester City to the Premier League title. The Gunners lead the title race and hold an eight-point lead over second-placed City.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' own goal and Martin Odegaard's impressive strike secured all three points for Mikel Arteta's side in the north London derby on Sunday (January 15). It further strengthened the Gunners' grip on the Premier League title race.

Meanwhile, Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat to neighbors Manchester United in the Manchester derby on Saturday (January 14). Mikel Arteta's side's dream of winning the title for the first time since 2004 is becoming increasingly likely.

Jordan touched on the Premier League campaign and opined that it was strange, perhaps due to the FIFA World Cup break or managerial decisions. He told talkSPORT:

"I think there's 19 games to go obviously and I think there's a lot more twists and turns. It's a very interesting Premier League a very strange Premier League. I don't know whether you attribute it to the World Cup or you attribute it to bad decisions from manager at the start of the season."

However, Jordan disagrees that the Gunners are now favorites to win the Premier League because he reckons City will get back into form:

"I think Arsenal are in a unique vain of form at this moment of time. I think it's wrong to compare what happened in May with Tottenham where Arsenal were on a wobble while Tottenham came through that. Arsenal are improving exponentially. I still think there's questions as to whether Arsenal can win the league."

Mikel Arteta talks about the togetherness in the Arsenal team after their North London derby win at the weekend 🎙️ "We know we are here because of the way we play"Mikel Arteta talks about the togetherness in the Arsenal team after their North London derby win at the weekend 🎙️ "We know we are here because of the way we play" Mikel Arteta talks about the togetherness in the Arsenal team after their North London derby win at the weekend 🔴 https://t.co/wZxxVBQqFb

The Gunners' win over Tottenham at Spurs' stadium was the first time they have won away from home in the north London derby since 2014 in the league. When the pressure has been on, Arteta's side have come out with flying colors.

Next up for the three-time Premier League champions is the visit of fourth-placed Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (January 22).

Arsenal's William Saliba is seeking revenge over Manchester United this weekend

Saliba was part of the Gunners side that suffered their only defeat in the league this season when they were defeated 3-1 by Manchester United on September 4. It is the only blight on what has been a remarkable season for Arteta's men.

If they hadn't of lost to the Red Devils, they would be on course to replicate how they last won the Premier League title in 2004. Then led by the iconic Arsene Wenger, the Gunners lifted the title as the invincibles, going undefeated for the entire campaign.

Saliba is seeking redemption over Erik ten Hag's side on Saturday. He said (via the Evening Standard):

“We know we have a big game this week. We know they beat us."

He added:

“They are the only team to beat us this season in the Premier League and we want to beat them again at home. We will prepare very good for this game I think, and I hope we will win in front of our fans.”

Manchester United can move to within six points of the Gunners if they beat Arteta's side for a second time at the Emirates on Saturday.

