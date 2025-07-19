“I stood there like, ‘oh sh*t’” - Michail Antonio says 32-year-old who ‘destroyed’ him in Premier League was tougher opponent than Hazard

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has named former Premier League winger Mo Barrow as his toughest opponent ahead of Eden Hazard. The Gambian forward played in the top tier of English football with Swansea City for three season, registering one goal from 51 appearances.

It was in his third campaign with the Welsh club that the 32-year-old came up against Antonio. The Jamaican had just joined West Ham United from Nottingham Forest and was playing in the Premier League for the first time.

Speaking on the Beast Mode On podcast, as cited by GOAL, Antonio said that Barrow destroyed him.

"I've marked [Anthony] Martial, Hazard, Rashford. All these people. The one who ripped me the most. He destroyed me. Mo Barrow. They won 3-0, all from him, through my legs, assist. I stood there like, 'oh sh*t'," said Antonio.

Interestingly, Antonio maybe misremembering his tryst with Mo Barrow, as the two met only on two occasions in their career. While the Jamaican speaks of a 3-0 defeat, it is quite likely that he is refering to the Hammers' 4-1 defeat to Swansea City in 2016.

Barrow picked up an assist in the game, and also registered five crosses. Interestingly, Antonio operated at right-back for West Ham United, registering five shots, nine crosses and two tackles.

The 35-year-old is currently recovering from a horrific crash in December 2024. Barrow, meanwhile, plays for K League 2 side Incheon United.

