"I can't stop smiling" - Arsenal academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly reacts to performance in derby win over Spurs

Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly has expressed his happiness at how he performed for the Gunners in their North London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, January 15. The 18-year-old featured from the start as the Gunners continued their dominance over their rivals with a 2-1 win on home soil.

Lewis-Skelly was one of three 18-year-olds to start the game at the Emirates, alongside the Tottenham duo of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, and he stood out the most. Making his first North London derby appearance, the teenager did not look out of place as he continues to establish himself as a key player in Mikel Arteta's side.

After the game, Lewis-Skelly took time to speak with the media about his performance and how pleased he was to have contributed. The England U-19 international detailed that winning the derby meant more to him, as does his connection with the fans.

“This game means more. I can’t stop smiling. I prepare the same, but it’s the feeling going into the game with the fans. You’ve got to give it everything and more. I’m happy I helped the team," he said via Fabrizio Romano on X.

Lewis-Skelly was on the pitch for 87 minutes before coming off for 28-year-old Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko in the closing stages of the game. The teenager could be seen gesturing at the Gunners fans to raise their voices to get the team over the line as they closed in on the win.

Myles Lewis-Skelly finished the game with a 94% pass accuracy, completed one dribble, and won three of four tackles for his side. The versatile youngster also won five of seven ground duels, made six recoveries, two interceptions, and two clearances for Arsenal.

Arsenal overcome Tottenham in North London derby

Arsenal overcame rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium, picking up a 2-1 win. The Gunners picked up a third successive win over their rivals in the league to cut the gap to league leaders Liverpool to four points.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated from the opening whistle but went behind against the run of play when a Son Heung-min volley was deflected past David Raya in the 25th minute. The Gunners equalized 15 minutes later when a Gabriel Magalhaes header ricocheted off Dominic Solanke and into the back of the net.

Arsenal went ahead for the first time in the game through Leandro Trossard, whose firm strike beat Premier League debutant Antonin Kinsky in the 44th minute. Neither side managed to score another goal in the second half, with the match ending 2-1 to the home side, who handed Tottenham an 11th defeat of the season.

