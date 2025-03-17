“I would have strangled him!” - Kieran Trippier on moment that left him ‘fuming’ at Newcastle teammate during cup final win over Liverpool

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier joked that he would have strangled his club teammate Bruno Guimares if Liverpool had made a comeback in the recent Carabao Cup final, which the Magpies won 2-1. He also heaped praise on the Brazilian and said he wouldn't have been the only one to blame had they lost somehow.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Thierry Henry also praised Guimares while questioning Trippier about how he felt when the Brazilian lost the ball, leading to Lvierpool's only goal of the match. The Arsenal legend asked (via Football365):

“I think [Guimaraes] is brilliant. He is an outstanding player. But let’s be honest, what did you think when Guimaraes did that turn in midfield when he could have played that ball and you could have gone on the counter?"

Trippier admitted that he was fuming at the midfielder's decision not to release the ball quick enough and said:

“I was fuming! I was fuming. I was fuming. In moments like this, it’s about game management. Just one single pass and he’s through on goal, but can’t blame Bruno, he’s been unbelievable for us. [When asked if his mistake would have started the comeback] I would have strangled him.”

Newcastle United ended their 70-year trophy drought with a 2-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday, March 16, in the Carabao Cup. The Magpies took a 2-0 lead through Dan Burn and Alexander Isak before Federico Chiesa pulled one back in injury time for the Reds.

Bruno Guimares dedicates win over Liverpool to Newcastle United fans

Bruno Guimares spoke to the media after the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and dedicated the win to the Newcastle United fans. The midfielder admitted that he wanted to put his name in the club's history and was happy to have achieved it.

He said (via ESPN):

"It's all for these fans. They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history. We can now say we are the champions again... I don't have any words. It's the best day of my life. For them [the fans] it's like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen us as champions.

"My first year as captain of this club and it's one of the best days. This is unbelievable. This is my second home. We are making history. Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to [former Newcastle captain Alan] Shearer. He texted me before the game. I'm so emotional today."

Newcastle United are currently sixth in the Premier League table and are looking to finish in the top five to get back in the UEFA Champions League next season. Liverpool are on top of the table and have a 15-point lead over Arsenal with nine games left.

