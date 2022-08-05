"I have had other strong teammates like Ribery, Robben, Lewandowski" - Arturo Vidal opens up on relationship with Lionel Messi

Flamengo midfielder Arturo Vidal heaped praise on former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi, claiming he is still in touch with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar.

Vidal, who played alongside the Argentine for two years, featured in 95 matches for the Catalan giants between 2018 and 2020. He helped his former club lift the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana trophy, registering 11 goals and 11 assists in the process.

The 35-year-old, who has guided Chile to two Copa America honors in his career, moved to South America from Inter Milan on a free transfer earlier this summer. So far, he has scored and assisted one goal apiece in four appearances for Brazilian outfit Flamengo.

Speaking to Fla TV (via ESPN), the former Juventus and Bayern Munich man opened up about his beginnings in football. He said:

"Like every footballer at the beginning, very complicated, difficult because there were other players, but with work, effort and sacrifice I was given the things to jump to Europe very young. I went through a sub-20 generation with whom we came out third in the world and from then on just work."

Speaking about the best club in which he has been, he added:

"It would be unfair to say a place, I have had a very nice career. I have been in the best teams in the world, in beautiful groups and with the best players in the world. luck and I have prepared myself to be in the middle of them."

Shedding light on his friendship with Messi, he elaborated:

"We are still in contact. Leo is a very calm person, focused on what football is, he thinks a lot. He has a quality that is difficult to explain, but I have had other strong teammates like Ribéry, Robben, Lewandowski. It would be unfair to name a few."

Messi, who recently lifted his second silverware in France with a Trophee des Champions triumph, is expected to add to his trophy tally for PSG and Argentina in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

1 Copa America

1 Finalissima

1 U20 World Cup

1 Olympic Gold 🏅

10 La Liga

7 Copa del Rey

8 Supercopa

4 Champions League

3 Club World Cup

3 UEFA Super Cup

1 Ligue 1

1 Trophée des Champions Lionel Messi, all 41 career titles:1 Copa America1 Finalissima1 U20 World Cup1 Olympic Gold10 La Liga7 Copa del Rey8 Supercopa4 Champions League3 Club World Cup3 UEFA Super Cup1 Ligue 11 Trophée des Champions Lionel Messi, all 41 career titles:1 Copa America 🇦🇷🏆1 Finalissima 🇦🇷🏆1 U20 World Cup 🇦🇷🏆1 Olympic Gold 🇦🇷🏅10 La Liga 🇪🇸🏆7 Copa del Rey 🇪🇸🏆8 Supercopa 🇪🇸🏆 4 Champions League 🇪🇸🏆3 Club World Cup 🇪🇸🏆3 UEFA Super Cup 🇪🇸🏆1 Ligue 1🇫🇷🏆1 Trophée des Champions 🇫🇷🏆 https://t.co/eD4YIv0bpi

Lionel Messi set for swansong in Qatar

Lionel Messi's Argentina are among the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. La Albiceleste are in a rich vein of form, lifting two international trophies in the last 12 months — the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions.

Argentina have been drawn in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The competition will kick off on November 21 and the final is scheduled for December 18.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far