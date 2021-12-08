“I suffered the same” - Ronaldo Nazario plays down claims that Neymar parties excessively and says footballers’ private lives shouldn’t matter to anyone

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario has come to the defense of his countryman Neymar. Ronaldo told critics to stop having a go at Neymar over his partying and defended the PSG star’s outgoing lifestyle.

The Real Valladolid president, who enjoyed fruitful playing stints at Barcelona and Real Madrid, opened up on experiencing something similar during his playing days. He said:

“I suffered the same as Neymar. The private life of a well-known or famous person or of an athlete shouldn’t matter to anyone. What does it matter what someone drank, ate or didn’t eat!"

GOAL @goal Neymar's birthday parties sound wild 🥳 🤣 Neymar's birthday parties sound wild 🥳 🤣 https://t.co/vi278GibiQ

The 45-year-old Brazilian legend also said footballers went straight from being kids to 'trapped' adults with money, admitting:

"If I could take back time I wouldn’t have gone into sixth gear, I would have stayed in fourth.”

The PSG forward recently drew heavy criticism after being spotted partying in a Sao Paulo bar. This was despite being forced to miss Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match against Argentina through injury.

The Brazilian superstar will be focusing on recovering from his recent injury setback. The support of his fellow countryman might ease some of the pressure on the talented forward but he will always be open to public scrutiny.

Neymar Jr @neymarjr Agora vai ter um "house party" ... com a minha cama, edredon, travesseiro e se pá o cobertor pode aparecer rsrs... fui #BoaNoite ... Agora vai ter um "house party" ... com a minha cama, edredon, travesseiro e se pá o cobertor pode aparecer rsrs... fui #BoaNoite...

Neymar has been phenomenal for Brazil in their qualification campaign, supporting the team’s cause with 7 goals and 8 assists in 9 games for the Selecao.

My life, I do what I want: Neymar hits back at critics

Brazil v Colombia - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Brazilian superstar Neymar has hit back at critics of his lifestyle during a recent interview with YouTube channel Fui Clear. The star noted that he wouldn't be at the top level without being serious about football. He said:

"I would not be at the top level if I were not serious. I go out when I can, when I have time, when I have days off. There is no problem. They should judge me on the pitch. My life, I do what I want - I cannot be judged, I'm free. I wouldn't be at my level if I was not careful with my physio. It leaves me a little irritated."

