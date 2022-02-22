"I was super happy for him" - Chelsea GK Edouard Mendy opens up about relationship with Kepa

Edouard Mendy has claimed that his relationship with Kepa Arrizabalaga is good even though they are fighting for the #1 jersey at Chelsea.

The two goalkeepers have been doing well this season and have been giving manager Thomas Tuchel selection headaches.

Mendy is still considered the first-choice goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge. However, while he was at AFCON in January, Kepa took charge between the sticks.

The Spaniard impressed everyone, and there were a few calls for him to remain in goal. However, Mendy took the gloves back as soon as he returned from international duty.

While speaking at a press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Lille, Mendy was quizzed about his situation with Kepa.

The Senegal shot-stopper revealed that the two are on good terms and have no issues on or off the pitch. He said:

"My relationship with Kepa is good since I came here. We have a good relationship on and off the pitch. He did really well when I was at Afcon but it didn't surprise me because I saw him every day at training. I was super happy for him because he deserves it. When you play for Chelsea, you have competition in every position so you have to give your best and play at your highest level to be in the team at the weekend."

Thomas Tuchel on Kepa Arrizabalaga's situation at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final this weekend

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he thanked Kepa Arrizabalaga for his neat displays in goal while Edouard Mendy was away on international duty.

The manager recently spoke about his decision to play Mendy over Kepa in the Club World Cup final. According to him, it was a harsh decision, but everyone was on board with it.

The German tactician said:

"Full credit to Kepa. He is an outstanding character, a fantastic team player. Did not experience many players who have the capacity to cope with the situation like he did. In the end, he comes at stronger of the situation than ever which is very nice to see because I can only say thank you on an almost daily basis of how much he gives to the team and how much he gives as a team player."

"It was an incredibly hard decision because he was a huge part in the semi-final to bring us to the final, with two or three big saves. Still, we would’ve done the same thing if it was the other way round."

Chelsea will play in the Carabao Cup final this weekend (Sunday, 27th February). Kepa has been the cup goalkeeper for the Blues. However, there are indications that Mendy will take charge as the west London giants target another trophy this month.

Chelsea will face Liverpool, who are back in fine form and will be hunting for their first domestic cup competition win under Jurgen Klopp.

