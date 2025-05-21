"I support Tottenham in everything, but not in this final" - Christian Eriksen ahead of Manchester United's UEL final against Spurs

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has addressed his allegiances ahead of the Red Devils' Europa League final against his former club Tottenham Hotspur. The Denmark international has admitted that it will be special for him to play against the Lilywhites in the final on Wednesday, May 21.

Ad

Eriksen spent seven years of his career at Tottenham Hotspur and was one of the club's key players. He was part of the north London side that lost against Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final.

Eriksen admitted that while he has a very strong connection with Spurs, he cannot support them in the Europa League final against Manchester United. He told Disney+ (as quoted by Tribal Football):

"Yes, it's a special match for me. I support Tottenham in everything, but not in this final. I know what I went through at that club, I had a lot of fun there, but we missed out on winning a title."

Ad

Trending

The Dane added:

"We have to focus on ourselves and win that cup. As far as I'm concerned, Tottenham can win a trophy next year."

Eriksen made 305 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur during his seven-year stint at the club. He scored 69 goals and provided 88 assists for the Lilywhites and established himself as one of the best creative midfielders in the Premier League.

The Dane joined Manchester United in 2022 and has featured 106 times for the Red Devils so far. He has been a squad player in this campaign, playing only 1708 minutes of football.

Ad

Paul Scholes wants Ruben Amorim to make big change to Manchester United starting XI in the Europa League final vs Tottenham

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged Ruben Amorim to play Bruno Fernandes as a false nine against Tottenham in the Europa League final. The two English sides will take on each other in the Europa League final at San Mames Stadium in Spain on May 21.

Ad

In his column for Caught Offside, Scholes stated that he believes Amorim will pick Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line. He wrote:

"I would try and start Amad and Garnacho in the final because they’re United’s two biggest goal threats, along with Bruno Fernandes. The best way might be to drop Fernandes back in the central midfield role alongside Casemiro, which has worked well in the past, especially in European game. I think Amorim will start Hojlund in the final because he hasn’t been too bad in the Europa League. He’s looked like a real threat and scored some important goals, but in the Premier League, he’s been really poor."

Ad

Scholes insisted that playing Bruno Fernandes as the false nine would make Manchester United the most effective. He added:

"If Amorim wanted to change things up, he could play Bruno Fernandes as a false nine just like Ten Hag did in last season’s FA Cup final win over City. I know he’s tried Kobbie Mainoo in that position too, but I don’t think he’s suited to it and Fernandes is a bit more mobile. With Fernandes playing as a false centre-forward, you could also start with Casemiro and Ugarte in central midfield. There are plenty of selection dilemmas for Amorim, but I just hope he gets it right. The problem is the manager doesn’t know what he’s going to get from most of his players on the day."

Bruno Fernandes has been a shining light for Manchester United this season in an otherwise forgettable campaign. He has scored 19 goals and provided 19 assists in 55 appearances across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More