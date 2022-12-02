“I suppose I’ll have to say” – Tyson Fury chooses club he prefers between Liverpool and Manchester City 

British boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been given the difficult task of choosing between Liverpool and Manchester City as a Manchester United fan.

Fury is preparing to defend his WBC heavyweight championship against Derek Chisora on Saturday, 3 December.

The Manchester-born heavyweight was asked which of Liverpool and City he prefers in the build-up to his clash with Chisora.

He is a massive Manchester United fan, so he found the decision quite difficult.

He responded to ESPN by picking the Anfield side due to the fact he won a wager that they would defeat City earlier this season:

“Liverpool or City? I suppose I’ll have to say Liverpool because I bet on Liverpool when they beat City and they did and I won."

It's not often that United fans will opt for the Merseysiders over the Cityzens, as the Red Devils' rivalry with the Anfield giants is their most fierce.

However, Manchester City's rise over recent seasons, which has seen them displace United at the top of the Premier League, is proving a difficult ordeal for fans.

Their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson claimed that City would never be able to eclipse the Red Devils.

Yet, since his retirement in 2013 after winning 13 Premier League titles, Pep Guardiola's men have done just that.

They have won the league on five occasions since Ferguson departed Old Trafford, with the Merseysiders winning it once.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the league and trail second-placed City by six points.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side are four points adrift of United in sixth.

Liverpool fear that their director of research is headed to Manchester United

Klopp could lose two senior figures to the Red Devils

According to Football Insider, the Merseysiders fear that their research director, Ian Graham, is quitting to join United.

Graham quit in June and is working a 12-month notice period which ends in May.

He may be looking to join the Anfield outfit's former sporting director Michael Edwards, with whom the Red Devils are lining up.

Graham worked under Edwards at Anfield to grow the club’s data department, primarily focusing on recruitment and player analysis.

Edwards was the man instrumental in the signings of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

United are believed to have submitted an extremely attractive offer for the sporting director to take up the role at Old Trafford.

Graham has been at Anfield since April 2012 and is said to have been a key figure in recruitment over the years.

