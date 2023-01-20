"I am sure you guys have had to change your articles" - Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Real Madrid's 'incredible' comeback win against Villarreal 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shared his thoughts on his side's excellent win over Villarreal in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on January 19.

Los Blancos came back from being two goals down at the end of the first half to win 3-2 at El Madrigal. Etienne Capoue handed the hosts the lead in the fourth minute before Samuel Chukwueze doubled it in the 42nd minute.

However, the 19-time Copa del Rey winners bounced back brilliantly in the second half. Goals from Vinicius Jr., Eder Militao, and Dani Ceballos secured the win for Los Blancos.

After the game, Real Madrid manager Ancelotti explained what they did wrong in the first half and what he said to them during halftime.

“I was really angry at half-time and I decided to take a risk and press high up. We weren't being forceful enough in our duels and I told them to wake up, there was still time to come back. They definitely woke up. It wasn't a good first half and we can't be playing like that," he said via the club's official website.

Ancelotti praised his side's reaction in the second half and pointed out how Real Madrid never abandoned hope.

"In the second period, it was an incredible reaction, as it always it. This club never gives up but we can't wait until near the end of the game to react," he said.

The Italian praised his team's personality for forcing an unexpected comeback.

"We played a very poor first half and quite an unexpected second because it's difficult to switch the dynamic like that after the first half we saw. The team showed great personality to turn things around. The second half is fantastic for our confidence. We didn't give up and I'm sure you guys have had to change your articles," Ancelotti added.

Real Madrid agree on contract extension with club legend

As per Foot Mercato, Los Blancos have agreed upon a contract extension with veteran striker Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has been one of the most important members of the club since joining from Olympique Lyon in 2009. He has scored 334 goals and provided 160 assists in 622 games for the Spanish giants.

Benzema's contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer and it appears he has already signed an extension, which will be made official soon.

This season, the Frenchman has scored 11 goals in 17 games across competitions.

