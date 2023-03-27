“I am sure he probably has the ambition to play in the Premier League” – Alex Iwobi confirms Arsenal target has ‘asked’ him about transfer

Former Arsenal attacker Alex Iwobi has indicated that compatriot Victor Osimhen could be interested in a move to the Premier League.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Gunners are among a handful of teams interested in Osimhen. Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are also eyeing the S.S.C. Napoli forward, while, as per 90min, Arsenal's rivals Chelsea are interested in him as well.

Amid speculation over his future, his Nigeria teammate Iwobi has fanned the flames further. The Everton midfielder, who rose through the ranks at Arsenal and played 149 times for the first team, said on "The Beautiful Game Podcast" (as quoted by HITC):

“He [Osimhen] has asked. All of them ask. I am sure he probably has the ambition to play in the Premier League.”

Osimhen has been in tremendous form for an incredible Napoli side this season. The Nigerian is the top scorer in Serie A, having netted 21 times in 23 matches to help his side go 19 points clear at the top of the standings with 11 games to go.

He has also scored four times in five UEFA Champions League matches to lead Napoli to the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time in their history.

"I don't know what the future holds" - Rumored Arsenal target Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen recently spoke about his future amid links with various clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea. The striker, whose current contract with Napoli runs until the summer of 2025, told Sport1 earlier this month (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"I don't know what the future holds. I think I'm on the right track. At the end of the season, I will sit down with my agents and discuss everything."

Osimhen didn't entirely shut down the possibility of staying in Naples, adding:

"I will also be in talks with the club. I am incredibly grateful to Naples. We will find a good solution together."

The Nigerian joined Napoli from LOSC Lille back in 2020 for a fee of around €68 million, according to GOAL. Since then, Osimhen has scored 53 goals and laid out 14 assists in 91 matches across competitions for the Serie A side.

